Could the Cincinnati Bengals Have 5 Players Record at Least 5 Sacks? What are the Franchise and NFL Records?

With so much talk this offseason about the Cincinnati Bengals creating wave after wave of pass rushers, this question arose:

What is the franchise record for most players with at least five sacks in a season?

And, of course, what is the NFL record?

The last time the Bengals had more than two players with at least five sacks was during the 2021 Super Bowl season, when Trey Hendrickson (14), Sam Hubbard (7.5), Larry Ogunjobi (7) and B.J. Hill (5.5) hit the mark.

There are four other seasons in Bengals history where four players registered at least five sacks, but that is not the record.

The 2001 team, which went 6-10, set the mark with five guys with at least five sacks – Reinard Wilson (9), Justin Smith (8.5), Brian Simmons (6.5), Takeo Spikes (6) and Tony Williams (5).

That team is tied with 51 other teams – yes, 51 – for 11th most since stats became an official state in 1982.

The Bengals have five players who have had at least five sacks in a season during in their career:

Jonathan Allen (five times, career-high was nine in 2021)

Dexter Lawrence (twice, career-high nine in 2024)

Boye Mafe (twice, career-high nine in 2023)

B.J. Hill (twice, career-high 5.5 in 2018 and 2021)

Myles Murphy (5.5 in 2025)

The NFL record is seven players with at least five sacks by the 1986 Chicago Bears.

Of the nine teams with six players, seven did it in 1986 or earlier:

1983 New Orleans Saints

1984 Washington Redskins

1984 Los Angeles Raiders

1985 Chicago Bears

1985 Raiders

1986 Raiders

1986 San Diego Chargers

The only modern teams to do it were the 2024 Denver Broncos and 2023 Miami Dolphins.

The other Bengals teams with four players to hit five or more sacks were:

2017 – Geno Atkins (9), Carl Lawson (8.5), Carlos Dunlap (7.5), Michael Johnson (5)

2015 – Dunlap (13.5), Atkins (11), Johnson (5), Domata Peko (5)

2012 – Atkins (12.5), Johnson (11.5), Gilberry (6.5), Dunlap (6)

1984 – Reggie Williams (9), Eddie Edwards (9), Ross Browner (8), Tim Krumrie (5)

And if you’re wondering who the seven Bears were to do it in 1986, they were Richard Dent (11.5), Dan Hampton (10), Steve McMichael (8), Otis Wilson (8), Dave Duerson (7), Wilber Marshall (5.5) and William Perry (5).

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