Bengals' O-Line Ready for 'The Smoke' Against Revamped D-Line

The Cincinnati Bengals are putting in the work as training camp is off to a hot start. The 2026 season will be a season with a lot of questions that need to be answered for this franchise.

This is a big year for many on the Bengals' sidelines, maybe none bigger than the offensive line. The unit's job is to protect quarterback Joe Burrow, who is arguably one of the top five at his position. The front office has added pieces to the offensive line that should keep Burrow upright this season, and they've also bulked up the defensive line.

With the additions of veteran defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen, the Bengals' offensive line will need to bring their hard hats to camp every day. Second-year guard Dylan Fairchild is ready for all the smoke from the defensive front.

Iron Sharpens Iron

Cincinnati Bengals guard Dylan Fairchild (63) talks with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) during practice at the Paycor Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"All five of us up front, we want the smoke," Fairchild told Joe Danneman of FOX19 when talking about the team's new defensive line. "Trust me, (Lawrence) has brought it every day. Everybody, every single day is getting into it."

Those are the kind of comments you love to hear from a younger player who is going up against elite competition during camp.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) stands with other player during the Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2026 at Kettering Practice Field in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lawrence's addition to the roster has immediately put a jolt in the step of the rest of the players on the team.

Last season, the Bengals allowed the most rushing yards per game in the NFL. That's a good enough reason for the front office to go out and get a talent like Lawrence.

For the Bengals' offensive line, it's not just the elite talent of Lawrence that they are squaring off against every day at camp. Defensive end Boye Mafe is another name fans should be excited to see on the field this season.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe (53) stands during the Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2026 at Kettering Practice Field in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After the ugly exit of former pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals had to find some talent to bring in on the edge.

Mafe spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, which included winning a Super Bowl with the team this past season.

The new Bengals edge is going to have plenty of opportunities to get to the quarterback this season when opposing offensive lines are worried about Lawrence and Allen. This Bengals offensive line will flourish by practicing against the best of the best all season long.

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