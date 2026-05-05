The Cincinnati Bengals' defense has undergone significant changes this offseason, saying farewell to Trey Hendrickson while adding Dexter Lawrence and several other impact players.

Among the players at the heart of the defense is Dax Hill, who made the transition from safety to the perimeter cornerback position early in his career. Hill saw his snaps fluctuate early on among outside cornerback, slot cornerback, and the box, finishing with 70 solo tackles, which ranked 4th in the NFL among 114 cornerbacks.

Now that he's settled into the cornerback position after two seasons there, Hill is making his preference clear: He wants to stay on the outside in the 2026 season and beyond.

What Could Bengals' Defense Look Like?

Bengals Dax Hill (23) celebrates a play during their game against the Steelers on Sunday November 16, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium. | Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I want to be outside," Hill told reporters on Tuesday. "How well I transitioned to that spot — I feel like once you feel like you're growing and producing, the sky's the limit, and you want to reach the ceiling whenever you're young. It's going on Year 5, and I don't want to waste a whole lot of time ... Time has already flown by, so I want to make the most of it because there's not a whole lot of time left."

“I want to be outside.” Dax Hill would like to stay as an outside corner in Bengals secondary pic.twitter.com/SzX4d9C6sK — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) May 5, 2026

The experiment of moving Hill from safety to cornerback happened out of necessity and to maximize his 4.38 speed, which he showcased coming out of Michigan. The transition began in 2024, but he was sidelined by an ACL injury after a few weeks.

Last season was Hill's first full season at the position, cementing his standing there. Once he moved primarily to the outside in Week 11, Hill's statistics and grades spiked, proving he can hold his own at that position. From that point forward, Hill became one of the most efficient cornerbacks in the NFL, allowing just 15 catches on 31 targets (48.3%) and surrendering only 18.8 yards per game in the team's final eight games.

Hill's desire to stay on the boundary should provide plenty for the Bengals' secondary. With the front office exercising his fifth-year option through the 2026 season, the coaching staff appears to have no choice but to move forward with Hill and DJ Turner II as the team's primary outside cornerbacks.

As for 2026 third-round pick Tacario Davis, he'll likely use his 6'4" frame to match up against tight ends and bigger-bodied wide receivers on third downs. That height will help him ease into the league as he rotates in and finds his footing.

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