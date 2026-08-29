Death by Depth - Bengals Bury Eagles Late as Unsung Players Make Strong Final Case

It was Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Rewards Night in Philadelphia on Friday.

The starters and top backups were compensated with a night off, while the back end of the roster players were rewarded with opportunities to state their case to stick around, either on the 53-man roster or the 16-man practice squad.

Back in the spring, quarterback Joe Burrow said he thought this was the most talented Bengals team since he arrived, and the group backed that up by capping a perfect preseason with a 30-13 triumph of the Eagles.

“I was really proud of the way that the guys handled the whole preseason,” head coach Zac Taylor said. “A lot of guys that have worked hard got their moments tonight. We got a chance to play everybody. Everybody made plays.

“Now we've got a tough weekend ahead of us, which is always challenging,” he added.

Nobody seized their increased reps more than running backs Kentrel Bullock and Jamal Haynes, with each of them scoring a touchdown.

Bullock led the team with 85 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown with 5:59 to go in the game.

And Haynes, who had just one carry coming into the night, rushed seven times for 78 yards, including a highlight-reel, tackle-breaking touchdown from 39 yards out to cap the scoring and push the Bengals to 211 rushing yards.

“And when did they come,” Taylor asked. “They come in the fourth quarter when you've got the lead and are able to grind it out and you hit some big ones. That's where 200 yards rushing comes from, when you've got the two-score lead and you're able to start pounding it and guys break some big ones.

“The linemen are a big part of that as well,” Taylor added. “I thought that was great to see that performance from those guys.”

If the Bengals only keep three running backs on the 53, you can expect at least two to be on the practice squad, and Haynes and Bullock made strong final impressions.

As did quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Sean Clifford.

Johnson was 12 of 19 for 156 yards but was unable to finish any of his drives in the end zone, with the Bengals settling for three Evan McPherson field goals on Johnson’s four possessions.

Clifford was 5 of 9 for 53 yards and a touchdown on a play that could land him a spot on someone’s practice squad.

Recognizing the Eagles were bringing a blitz from the slot on third and 3, Clifford stopped his cadence, re-aligned the protection, audibled to a new play and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ke’Shawn Williams – another bubble candidate who helped himself.

“I thought offensively the two quarterbacks were nails,” Taylor said. “Josh Johnson had a superb season. I really don’t think he could have played much better. Sean as well. I thought Sean was awesome when he went in there.”

Asked if Johnson may have played too well for the Bengals to get him through waivers and onto the practice squad, Taylor said it wasn’t something that worries him.

“I would love that for Josh,” Taylor said, referring to the chances of the quarterback being claimed and put on another team’s 53-man roster. “However it plays out with Josh, he has been such a pro. We’re really proud of him and happy to see all of those guys perform.”

That goes for the defense as well. Taylor was quick to point out how thin they were on that side of the ball with so many of the starters/regulars watching in street clothes.

“The defense was awesome in the fourth quarter,” he said. “Those guys were dog tired. We didn’t have a lot of subs, and those guys up front, those six guys took every snap and were exhausted in the heat.”

The six were McKinnley Jackson, Howard Cross, Landon Robinson, Jordan Jefferson, Isaiah Foskey and Antwaun Powell-Ryland.

Foskey had 1.5 sacks, Powell-Ryland had one and Robinson got a half one, finding his way onto the sheet for the third game in a row.

Director of player personnel Duke Tobin and the rest of his staff, along with the coaches, have until 6 p.m. to decide which 53 players will make the initial roster.

The waiver deadline is noon Monday, at which point they’ll start finalizing the 16-man practice squad.

Some of the decisions that appeared set heading into Friday night might not be as simple after so many strong performances.

“It's a big credit to Duke and his staff for the depth that we have overall,” Taylor said. “It's a big credit to the coaching staff for how they developed a lot of these guys that have gotten in these competitions and made things hard for us.”

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