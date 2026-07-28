Denzel Ward's Record Extension Just Raised Price for Two Bengals Stars

DJ Turner II and Dax Hill were given even more reason to feel good about the cornerback market on Tuesday.

The Cleveland Browns agreed to a two-year, $62.2 million extension with Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal includes $52.3 million guaranteed and makes Ward the NFL's highest-paid defensive back for the second time in his career.

Ward's extension carries an average annual value of $31.1 million. He had two years left on his deal, which means the average annual value of the four seasons is $25.67 million.

Turner and Hill aren't expected to get $30+ million per year, but larger cornerback contracts are good news for two players negotiating potential extensions with the Bengals.

Ward's Deal Raises the Cornerback Market

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) tackles Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) after Ward intercepts a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Turner and Hill are both entering the final year of their contracts. Cincinnati has said it wants to retain both players, though no agreement had been reached with either player when training camp opened.

Turner is likely to be the Bengals' top priority of the two after establishing himself as one of their most reliable defenders last season. The 2023 second-round pick is scheduled to earn a $3.67 million base salary in 2026, a figure that could increase dramatically if Cincinnati rewards him before the season.

Hill is playing on his fifth-year option and is scheduled to earn $12.68 million. The former first-round pick strengthened his case for a long-term deal after settling into a boundary-corner role late last season.

Simply put, neither player has Ward's resume. Still, that doesn't mean his deal is irrelevant to Cincinnati's negotiations.

Ward has established himself as one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections. Turner hasn't reached that level yet, but he is the more natural comparison of the two Bengals defenders because of his role as an outside cornerback and his growing production in coverage. It's also reasonable to say Turner was better than Ward last season.

Turner emerged as Cincinnati's top cover corner last season, finishing with 18 pass breakups, ranking second among 114 eligible cornerbacks. With more room to increase his market value, another strong season could vault him into the next group of young cornerbacks positioned for lucrative extensions. He's currently projected to land an extension of $21.1 million per season, as predicted by Spotrac, using several other deals as data points.

That seems low at this point and it's reasonable to think he could push for $25 million per season.

Hill's situation is more complicated. His asking price is expected to be lower, but that also gives Cincinnati a reason to secure him before he has the breakout season Turner had last year. He projects to earn a $10 million per-season extension according to Spotrac.

That number also feels low. Why would Hill agree to anything less than $20 million per year? If he plays well this season he could get that or more on the open market. It's worth noting that Turner and Hill are both represented by Andre Odom.

Ward's extension increases the value of the position and provides Turner and Hill with extra ammo in negotiations. Cincinnati's chances of retaining both cornerbacks becomes less likely with this move.