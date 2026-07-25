Pair of Under-The-Radar Bengals Ones To Watch During 2026 Season

The Bengals have a few young players that could pop in a big way this fall, and CBS Sports dialed into them on a list of 50 under-the-radar players entering the 2026 season.

Two names popped out to writer Zachary Pereles: Cornerback DJ Turner II and edge rusher Myles Murphy.

It's a massive contract season coming up for Turner, who could ink an extension before the games kick off in September.

Ascending Talents

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20), left, and Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27), right, walk off the field at the conclusion of an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 17-13. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pereles put Turner at the No. 1 spot on an eight-name group of "under-recognized players ready to make a star leap."

"Turner should be on everyone's radar, but a few difficult years for the Bengals' defense have left him on the outside looking in when it comes to top-tier recognition," Pereles noted. "He finished first in pass breakup percentage (18.9%) and fourth in completion rate allowed (43.9%) last year, making him one of the few bright spots on a poor unit."

The writing is all over the wall that Turner could break out this season. He seems to be in a great headspace mentally after getting away for some fun international trips and has had another full offseason to get used to Al Golden's defense.

He was one of just four Bengals to play 900-plus defensive snaps last season, and that will likely creep past 1,000 if he stays fully healthy this fall.

Murphy had a similar trend up last season, albeit on a smaller sample size as he tries to capitalize on his best season while entering a contract campaign just like Turner.

Pereles named him among 10 trench players on the list.

"Murphy quietly, finally started delivering on his first-round status over the second half of last season," Pereles wrote. "As a full-time starter from Week 9 onward, he had four sacks and a 13.4% pressure rate, well above his career rate of 10.4%. The Bengals added many pieces to their defense, but Murphy putting it all together would be a major development. It's also a big year for him after the Bengals declined his fifth-year option."

The 24-year-old could easily post another career-best season this fall and make the Bengals really decide on his future. It would be a great problem to have if Murphy continues ascending after that option got declined.

Check out the full piece from Pereles here.

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