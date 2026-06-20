Dexter Lawrence Sends Strong Message Ahead of Bengals Training Camp

The Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up their offseason program earlier than expected, but Dexter Lawrence is not treating the next few weeks like a break.

Lawrence is still new to Cincinnati after arriving via trade this offseason, and he spent OTAs and minicamp adjusting to a new city and organization.

“Obviously a big adjustment, moving to a new city and all that,” Lawrence said. “But guys welcomed me in, introduced me to the right people, made it really good.”

Dexter Lawrence Says He'll Remain Locked In

“Be like a boxer,” Lawrence said. “Before they go into their fight, you got to put your head down and train. That’s what it’s about.”

It is not a new approach for Lawrence. The veteran defensive lineman said he has followed the same routine since his rookie year, using the final stretch before camp to stay locked in.

“Yeah, it’s go time,” Lawrence said.

That is the exact mentality the Bengals hoped to add when they brought Lawrence to Cincinnati. His presence gives the defense a proven interior force while also adding a veteran voice to the locker room, one that understands how to set a standard before the season even begins.

Lawrence has already embraced that role within a young Cincinnati defense. He said helping younger players comes naturally because sharing his knowledge and experience is part of what he is supposed to bring to the team.

“It’s part of my role to allow people to understand my knowledge of the game and to grow in that sense,” Lawrence said. “I think it just happens naturally.”

That growth will resume for most players when they return to training camp. Lawrence also set the tone, saying that he and his teammates need to return with urgency, unselfishness, and fiery intensity.

“You either grew during practice or you got worse,” Lawrence said bluntly.

The Bengals have spent the offseason trying to build a roster capable of competing at the highest level. Bringing that intensity into training camp is where it starts. Before Cincinnati can pursue its larger goals, it has to lay the foundation and establish its identity, and Lawrence is already treating the process as if it has already begun. Training camp starts on July 29.

The Bengals are banking on Lawrence completely changing their defense. He's been locked in since the trade. Check out his full comments and watch the entire locker room interview below: