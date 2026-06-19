Erick All Feeling 'Free Again' After Injury Nightmare, Eyes Super Bowl Run

For the first time in months, Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. feels like himself again.

After spending an extended period recovering from a torn ACL, All is back on the field participating in offseason workouts, and the feeling of returning to football is one he compared to finally being released from timeout during a locker room interview.

"It feels good again," All said. "Being hurt for that long and not playing and not being cleared just feels like you're being grounded or you're in timeout for recess. I just feel free again."

The former Fairfield High School standout endured a frustrating stretch away from the game he loves. While injuries became a part of his college career, All admitted he had rarely dealt with long-term setbacks before arriving in the NFL.

The experience taught him a valuable lesson about adversity and patience.

"Not everything can go your way," All said. "It's okay to have to reset and start over. It just sucks not being able to control anything and not being able to go out there and play the game you love."

Embracing High Expectations

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Erick All Jr. runs a route during spring practice at the Kettering Practice Fields on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | © Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now healthy and back in the locker room, All believes the Bengals are building something special heading into the 2026 season.

As a local product, All understands the expectations that come with playing in Cincinnati. He said he can feel a different energy surrounding the organization this offseason.

"You just feel a different vibe," All said. "Everybody's talking to each other. Nobody's cliquey. Everybody is welcoming. Guys are definitely walking around here confident, and to me that's the biggest thing."

Built on Physicality

Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. (83) stiff arms Carolina Panthers linebacker Charles Harris (40) during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | © Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

All's physical style of play has already earned praise from head coach Zac Taylor, who recently joked that a picture of the tight end should appear next to the word "physicality" in the dictionary.

"To hear the head coach say that means everything," All said. "It's cool to see the coaches recognize that."

Physicality has always been at the core of All's identity as a football player. While he enjoys catching passes and creating yards after the catch, he takes just as much pride in the less flashy aspects of the position.

"I'm in heaven when you bury somebody, pancake somebody, or just crush somebody," All said. "Stuff like that means everything to me."

As he works his way back into Cincinnati's offense ahead of training camp, All said his focus is simple: do whatever it takes to help the team and continue building on his recovery.

When asked what success would look like for him this season, the 25-year-old didn't hesitate.

"Winning a Super Bowl," All said.

Check out the full interview courtesy of FOX19 here.