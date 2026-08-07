Joe Burrow Believes the Bengals 'Got to Make it Happen' in the 2026 Season

Training camp is underway around the league, and there may not be another team with more pressure on its shoulders heading into the 2026 season than the Cincinnati Bengals.

After their third straight season of missing the playoffs, the stakes couldn't be higher for Zac Taylor's team entering this season. Another year without a postseason appearance could lead to some uncomfortable situations surrounding the team.

However, the good news for Taylor is that the Bengals are entering the 2026 season with the most talent they have had on their roster in quite some time.

Recently, Adam "Pacman" Jones caught up with quarterback Joe Burrow in the Bengals' locker room to discuss training camp, and maybe a little music and some fashion.

The Time Is Now

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stretches during the Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2026 at Kettering Practice Field in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As part of the Pacman Jones Show, the former Bengals star told Burrow that this is the most talent he has seen in Cincinnati at once in quite a while.

"I think we got to go make it happen," Burrow said when agreeing with Jones about the talent on this roster. "If we don't make it happen, then we don't have no excuses. Nobody to blame but ourselves."

The Bengals quarterback went on to talk about how important training camp is for this team, and how great it is to have a stellar offense go up against a rising defense every day.

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The offense has never been the issue with Burrow on the roster. However, keeping the star quarterback healthy has been another story.

Turf toe sidelined Burrow for half of the 2025 season. That was enough to make sure these Bengals were not going to make some noise in the playoffs.

While you can only prepare so much to avoid injuries, the Bengals need their offensive line to make sure their quarterback is standing upright for the majority of the season.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes a snap from center Ted Karras (64) during practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's early, but it's safe to say that it is crunch time in Cincinnati. This talented group isn't going to be together forever.

People like to talk about Super Bowl windows. For the Bengals, they appeared in a Super Bowl before most even opened the window. But time is going by quickly, and it's been a while since the team has even been close to the big game.

2026 is a legacy season for nearly everyone on the Bengals' sideline. It appears everyone also understands that. Time to put in the work.

Check out the full conversation between Burrow and Jones here.

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