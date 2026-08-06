Zac Taylor Updates Bengals' Preseason Starter Plan, Training Camp Injuries, Defensive Impact on Offense

Zac Taylor addressed the media on Thursday as his team gets ready to fire up another 2026 training camp practice outside Paycor Stadium.

Taylor's offense is feeling the heat in the air and on the field this summer, but it's far from a worry yet.

Camp Continues

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first day of Cincinnati Bengals training camp at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The veteran head coach touched on Cincinnati's defensive showcase so far and what it means for a usually strong offense during his tenure.

"It's been hard going against our defense," Taylor said. "They make it really challenging. So you're having to earn about everything you can do. Guys are having to be really disciplined with the technique and landmarks and aiming points and all that kind of stuff. So that's been fun watching those guys take in those coaching points, really be dialed into it, walking on the perimeter, all the things that are going to make us successful. But nothing's been easy. We've had to work for everything we've gotten, which is a good thing early in camp.



"It's not a group that's new to playing together. They've accumulated a lot of reps, so there's nothing for me that's ever overly concerning. Really, in training camp, I like the adversity and the grind that they got to go through."

Cincinnati doesn't even have its full defensive force doing this either. Shemar Stewart (knee) and B.J. Hill (ankle) are on the mend as Taylor awaits their return.

He discussed the latest with Cincinnati's injuries as well. Although, there isn't much of an update.

"I don't know yet," Taylor said about Hill's return timeline before saying the same about Stewart. "I don't have a timeline on that."

Taylor also confirmed starters will play in next Thursday's preseason opener against the Lions.

"I have," Taylor said about deciding to play starters next week. "I'm not ready to go there yet, but they will play a little bit. We'll just determine how much at a later date."

Cincinnati has one more morning practice this week on Sunday. They clash inside Paycor Stadium for a night practice on Friday.

Check out more from Taylor below:

Zac Taylor speaks to the media. https://t.co/bHvTPmL6XY — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 6, 2026

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