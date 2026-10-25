Erick All Injures Same Troubled Knee Against Baltimore, Bengals Safety Hurt

A brutal injury may have struck the Bengals offense.

Erick All is out for the rest of the Ravens contest with a knee injury after a bad history of knee injuries in his past. He suffered the issue in the second half on Sunday and went to the locker room shortly after. It's the same right knee that he's had those surgeries on in the past.

Bryan Cook got hurt in the second half and had trouble exiting the field, but did not go into the blue medical tent. He's been banged up in recent weeks along with backup safety Kyle Dugger, who went again as a couple of dings stack up late in the game.

"TE Erick All Jr. has a right knee injury. He has been declared out. S Kyle Dugger has a left quadriceps injury. He has been declared out," The team posted on X.

All had been working his way into more snaps for the Bengals recently and now hopefully isn't dealing with something major again.

He dropped major praise on Zac Taylor earlier this month on First Word With James Rapien.

"I look at Zac as that type of coach that's very transparent; he'll tell you how he feels, and it just kind of surprised me hearing 'I'm surprised he hasn't done that with people in the past,'" All said. "Zac's a great coach; if he sees something that he doesn't like or that he wants you to fix, he'll voice it to you whether in practice, game, cameras on, it doesn't matter, and that's what I love about him."

Cincinnati is trying to claw out its third-ever double-digit comeback against Baltimore to get to 4-2 on the season. They extended the lead to 21-13 as the offense has scored 21 unanswered points so far in the second half.

All would love to be part of that again soon with his great physicality.

"With the word physical in the dictionary is a picture of Erick All," Taylor said during OTAs this past summer. "Trying to put his face through somebody's soul."

Cincinnati is in the final minutes of its latest AFC North battle with Baltimore.

TE Erick All Jr. has a right knee injury. He has been declared out.



S Kyle Dugger has a left quadricep injury. He has been declared out. pic.twitter.com/irnzsXGJa8 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 25, 2026

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