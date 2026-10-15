Many eyes turned to Erick All last Sunday after he committed an egregious penalty and fumbled his second catch. Fortunately, the Bengals tight end avoided losing the fumble when the Dolphins recovered it out of bounds. He still, however, received an earful from Zac Taylor on the sideline after his costly penalty where he headbutted a Dolphins defender after the play.

All revealed the experience on First Word, saying it was the first mental error he had made regarding a penalty and that no coach had ever yelled at him as Taylor did on Sunday. He said that he did not intend for the headbutt to be egregious.

"I've never been yelled at by the coach like that besides like missing a block," All revealed. "It was my first stupid penalty like that, I didn't intend for it to be egregious, but it was just one of those little quick walk by things that you didn't think nobody was looking at you and it looked bad and it was stupid."

All then explained that Taylor's discipline after the play is something he respects, given how badly he messed up. He also said that, in that moment, he hoped the coaching staff still trusted him and that, if he got back on the field, they knew he wouldn't make that mistake again.

"Whatever he has to say you just respect it because you just messed up," All said. "You wear it on the chin and hope that they still trust you and can put you out there on the field and know that you won't do anything like that again."

All Admires Zac Taylors Transparency

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor looks on during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor showed what some may see as another side of himself as a coach, one they hadn't seen before, that being his increased aggressiveness toward players on Sunday.

"I look at Zac as that type of coach that's very transparent, he'll tell you how he feels and it just kind of surprised me hearing 'I'm surprised he hasn't done that with people in the past,'" All said. "Zac's a great coach, if he sees something that he doesn't like or that he wants you to fix, he'll voice it to you whether in practice, game, cameras on, it doesn't matter, and that's what I love about him."

With Tanner Hudson's recent injury, All should see an expanded role in the Bengals' offense. He finished Week 5 with three catches for 25 yards, including a 14-yard catch-and-run that extended a drive in which the offense scored and increased its lead by two scores.

He should continue to ramp up on offense and build more chemistry with Joe Burrow as the season progresses.

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