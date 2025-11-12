Finally Healthy, Young Bengals DE Cedric Johnson Aiming to Give a Needed Boost to Pass Rush
CINCINNATI – For a Cincinnati Bengals defense desperate for more pass rush, some help is on the way.
It actually arrived in the last game before the bye with the return of defensive end Cedric Johnson, who had players and coaches – and maybe even himself – marveling at his performance.
His stat line wasn’t that exciting.
But his playing time was inspiring.
After suffering a calf injury training camp the day before the first practice in pads, Johnson came off Injured Reserve a few days before the Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears and ended up playing 44 snaps – 16 on defense and 28 on special teams.
“You know how many times he's worn shoulder pads this year?" special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons asked reporters the day after the game. "Twice. One on Thursday and yesterday. For him to come in and play 28 plays for me, that's tough sledding."
Prior to the lone padded practice before the Chicago game, Johnson hadn’t worn pads since the 2024 season finale.
And he’d barely even practiced.
“That was my first time putting on pull pads since Pittsburgh last January. It was crazy,” Johnson said. “It felt really good. I've been waiting, so it was exciting to get back out there and get after it.”
No one expects Johnson, whom the team drafted in the sixth round last year out of Ole Miss, to be the next coming of Trey Hendrickson.
But there was a lot of excitement for what he could bring to the pass rush with the way he ended his rookie year.
In addition to recording his first career sack in Week 17 against Denver, Johnson had five pressures in the final three games.
Here’s the list of players who have had more than five pressures in any three-game span in 2025:
Trey Hendrickson, eight (Weeks 1-3).
That’s it. That’s the list.
Counting the two pressures Johnson had against the Bears, that's seven in his last four games.
“He's been a guy we were excited about coming off last season,” head coach Zac Taylor said. “All through the spring he made a really good impression on everybody. The defensive staff, special teams, and so we’ll just continue to increase his role as he gets more comfortable.”
Johnson admitted he was gassed after the Chicago game, in which he recorded one tackle, one quarterback hit and two pressures in addition to his work on special teams.
But with a few more practices and a week off, he’s ready to expand his role Sunday in Pittsburgh.
And the Bengals are going to need him to with Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) and rookie first-round pick Shemar Stewart (knee) doubtful to play due to injuries.
“I think (my stamina) will be a lot better,” he said. “Just being intentional in practice this week and making sure I'm getting my wind back during different drills, during special teams, making sure I'm running extra to stay on point.
“I'm really excited, finally being able to get back out there and showcase my ability and what I can do for the team,” he added.
And what does that look like?
“Just being helpful on the edge, having pressure, attacking the quarterback, being good in the run game, all those kind of things,” Johnson said.
The Bengals will take all the help they can get.
They enter Sunday ranked tied for 26th in pressures (58), 30th in quarterback hits (36) and 29th in sacks (13).
It was a long, trying three months on the rehab field for Johnson as he worked to get his calf back to where it needed to be for him to try to help make a difference.
Fortunately for him, he had a close friend to share the experience with Ole Miss teammate and fellow 2024 draft class member Daijahn Athony rehabbing alongside him.
Anthony – whom the Bengals took in the seventh round, just 10 picks after Johnson – injured his hamstring in the preseason finale against Indianapolis.
“Me and Ced we talked about it every day on the rehab field,” Anthony said. “Seeing him get out there was awesome. He told me he didn't think he was gonna get that many reps in the first game, and I know he was sore, but he was telling me how grateful he is.
“Everything we talked about, it finally came for him, and it was like he didn't really miss a beat,” Anthony added. “So I'm proud of him.”
So, too, is Johnson’s father.
Cephus Johnson has already manifested a sack for his son against future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers on Sunday in Pittsburgh.
“He was like, ‘That’s going to be a legendary moment. You get to tackle Aaron Rodgers,’” Johnson said. “Hopefully I get a sack. That would be a good time. My dad would love that.”