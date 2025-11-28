Cincinnati Bengals Stars React To Joe Burrow 'Knocking Rust Off' In Ravens Win

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is back, and his teammates had plenty of reaction to the star quarterback's first outing since Week 2. The Bengals got the 32-14 win after every facet of the game contributed, with six made field goals and five turnovers from the defense.

The belief got boosted when Burrow returned, and now they can keep fighting for the playoffs at least one week longer.

"That's why he is who he is," Bengals center Ted Karras said about Burrow. "That was unbelievable. I mean, that was a gritty win. I've never played here in the day, and I've never won here in Baltimore, 10 years, so it's always been at night, on Thanksgiving.

"And I can't say enough about number nine. I don't think it was our cleanest day, but it was enough to win. Great job by the defense. And we did enough. We got Chase [Brown] over 100 [total yards] yet again, so we got to keep that up going."

Burrow noted he had to "knock the rust off" in the first half, and he'd "like to play better," but 256 yards passing, 2 TDs, and no turnovers will do.

His top target agreed things could've gone better, but they got the win, and that's what matters at 4-8 on the season.

“Overall, I feel like we could have capitalized on a lot more," Ja'Marr Chase said about the showing. "I’m pretty sure [Joe Burrow] would say the same, but I still think he did a good job of keeping the momentum going when he had opportunities to keep it going and capitalizing on those situations for the offense.”

Brown was very happy to get his signal caller back and into the win column.

“Great. He looked pretty good. I know he missed football a lot, too. So it was great having him back. [It was] great seeing him out there. And what a way to come back for the win," Brown noted. "When the passing game is going the way it does, and the way it is going to keep getting better. Yeah, it is definitely going to invite some lighter boxes and some big run opportunities.”

All attention now turns to Buffalo, where Burrow has had some notable playoff success in his career. It's basically another playoff game next Sunday.

“You know the guys we have in the locker room. We know what we have in front of us. It’s certainly not easy," Burrow said about the final five games. "The way our defense has played the last several weeks, I think, has been extremely positive. Obviously, they were great, great, great today. But that’s been building. That’s been building all year. Seeing them putting in all the work. See Al [Golden] talking about a lot of different things; they end up showing up tonight and in the last couple of games as well. So, credit to those guys for working so hard the way they do and putting on that performance.”

Cincinnati broke a four-game losing streak to Baltimore with the result.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok