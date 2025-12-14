Joe Burrow Addresses Controversial Comments After Bengals’ Loss to Ravens

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was hard on himself and honest following Sunday's 24-0 Bengals loss at the hands of the Ravens inside a frigid Paycor Stadium.

Burrow threw two interceptions, including a pick-six (Cincinnati's fifth of the season, tying a franchise record), and cemented the bad day with the team's first home shutout of his career. Despite all that, the quarterback addressed his comments from Wednesday about having fun and loving football.

As the Saturday report stated, Burrow wasn't aiming his Wednesday ire at Cincinnati. Burrow still "has a lot of confidence" in a front office and coaching staff that's been one of the league's worst for much of this century.

"My comments had nothing to do with Cincinnati. My comments had everything to do with me and my mindset and football," Burrow said after the loss.

He was harsh on his performance, which rounded out to a 58.2 passer rating on Sunday.

The star will now officially exit his 20s with one Super Bowl appearance.

"We haven't been a good football team," Burrow stated. "You know, bad football. Bad football teams do losing things. And you know, if you're wanting to compete for championships and in the playoffs, then number one, your quarterback has to play better than I did today."

Burrow wants to play in the final three games even though they don't mean anything for the grand scheme of the franchise. Cincinnati is best served losing as much as possible, but players won't let that happen easily as they justifiably fight for jobs in the league.

"I want everything on my plate," Burrow said about his burden. "That's the position I want to be in. And, you know, I feel confident in all those guys in the locker room, like I said today, there's not a team in the NFL that would have won the game today if I were the quarterback."

Cincinnati suits up again next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Miami, Florida.

