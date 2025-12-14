Ravens Defensive Star Calls Out Bengals For Lack Of Preparation In 'Too Cold' Shutout Loss

CINCINNATI — The Ravens smacked Cincinnati in the mouth 24-0 during a cold-weather game at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, and Baltimore defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones had some cutting words ready about Cincinnati's losing output.

The Ravens handed them a shutout and were the last team to do that in Paycor Stadium back in 2017. The game had a feel-like temperature in the negatives, something Jones brought up as a problem for his rival.

"We didn't really discuss the fact that they have zero points," Jones said after the win. "I think we just wanted to attack. We knew we had them on their heels, just by how they were calling it, how they looked, their demeanor, and they didn't feel lively to me. And I feel like we just wanted to attack."

Jones said the Bengals weren't up for the challenge at all.

"I felt that they weren't ready to play. It was too cold for them."

The Baltimore defense has had trouble with Cincinnati most of this decade, but not on Sunday. They obviously allowed no points and just 4.2 yards per play to dominate the cold clash.

Cincinnati's hopes of winning the AFC North ended at the hands of one of their biggest rivals, and now they have to look in the mirror and figure out the best way to reach the AFC mountain top again.

The 2021 season is feeling farther and farther away as all attention now turns to a possible second top 10 draft pick in the Joe Burrow era. Cincinnati won't have to worry about the cold next week in Miami during a 1 p.m. ET matchup against the Dolphins.

Dre'Mont Jones doesn't mince words after a chippy shutout win over the Bengals:



"We knew we had them on their heels. Just by how they were calling it, how they looked, their demeanor. They didn't feel lively to me. ... I felt that play one they weren't ready to play. It was too… pic.twitter.com/iqqga1ZZ4Q — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) December 14, 2025

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok