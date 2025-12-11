Ja'Marr Chase Gives His Take On Joe Burrow's 'Fun' Comments About Football

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase was all smiles on Thursday as he entered the final month of the regular season playing a game the Bengals star loves. Joe Burrow's love for/fun playing football has been a hot topic this week, and Chase gave his take on the whole thing.

"If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it," Burrow said on Wednesday. "I have been through a lot. If it's not fun, then what am I doing it for? That is the mindset I am trying to bring to the table."

Burrow dove deeper into how vividly fun he feels the game was before this injury.

"I wouldn't say I viewed it that way," Burrow continued. "Reflection on a lot of things that I've done and been through in my career. I think I've been through more than most, and it's certainly not easy on the brain or the body, so just trying to have fun doing it again."

Chase seemed kind of confused by the whole topic. Burrow has a strong love for football from his perspective. "Fun" and "love" may be getting confused here.

"I thought this was AI. Did this really happen?" Chase said about the Burrow comments. "At the end of the day, I see him the same every day. To me, he loves football, but that's a him question. I can't answer that for him. ... From what I see, I see the same person every day. He comes to work, and he loves work. He doesn't look like he's bummed to be here. You know the same every day."

The friends and teammates have shared the highs and lows of NFL life this decade.

Emotions can run high in this sport, especially coming off of an injury like Burrow's turf toe he fought through to return this season. Chase isn't worried about seeing that from his leader.

"Y'all be putting some clues together. Boy, I swear, honestly, nothing's wrong with a little emotion at the end of the day, especially coming back from injury, the man loves the game," Chase stated. "I think he loves the game. From what I've learned from him. ... So I can't really say what he feels at the end of the day, but from what I see, man, he seems the same every day. Comes to work ready to play, comes to practice the same. He helps me every day. There's no negativity in the building from him."

The NFL season is a physical marathon that understandably can wear people out. Chase isn't worried about a little of that out of his quarterback. The main focus remains on beating Baltimore this week and keeping a mathematical chance alive to win the AFC North.

It's their only path to the postseason left on the board. The game kicks off with Chase and Burrow leading the way on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

