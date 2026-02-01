CINCINNATI — A shortened 2025 season isn't keeping Joe Burrow out of the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

The NFL announced Burrow is joining the event this coming Tuesday for the third time in his career. Fellow Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins are all participating as well in the multitude of games going on.

Burrow appeared in the 2023 and 2025 events as well.

Burrow started eight games and completed 173 of 259 pass attempts for 1,809 yards and 17 TDs with five INTs in his sixth NFL season. He fought back from a Week 2 turf toe injury in Week 13, led the NFL in completions (152), tied for second in TD passes (15), ranked third in passing yards (1,620), fifth in completion percentage (68.2), and fifth in passer rating (102.2) over the last six weeks of the campaign.

The honor makes Burrow the fourth Cincinnati QB to receive at least three Pro Bowl distinctions during his Bengals career, along with Ken Anderson (four), Andy Dalton (three), and Boomer Esiason (three).

It's a nice tip of the cap for Burrow in how he fought to return, but he'd surely rather be in the Super Bowl next Sunday. All his work this offseason is working to return to those heights as the Bengals did during the 2021 season.

"I sure hope so. I know everyone's frustrated right now," Burrow said in Week 18 about the franchise matching his championship mindset. "There's a disconnect during the season — we're down here focused on the day-to-day and trying to get better, and it's their job upstairs to focus on the big picture. I know they're committed to that."

Catch the Pro Bowl Games Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

