Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase Have Great Reaction to Joe Burrow’s Pro Bowl Nod

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is Pro Bowl bound for the third time in his career. The news broke on Sunday afternoon.

Burrow joins Bengals teammates Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Flacco for the annual event. The Bengals have four representatives at the Pro Bowl Games, including their two best quarterbacks.

Higgins and Chase had great reactions to the news that Burrow was joining them in San Francisco.

"They got me, you, Joe (Flacco) and Joe (Burrow) in this b****," Higgins told Chase. "Both the Joe's. You know they're gonna throw that mother f*****."

"Damn," Chase said with a smirk.

It's safe to say that Chase and Higgins are excited to have their quarterbacks with them at the Pro Bowl Games.

Chase is a Pro Bowler for the fifth time. Higgins and Flacco are first-time Pro Bowlers.

Burrow started eight games this season. He completed 173-of-259 pass attempts for 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. He suffered a grade 3 toe sprain in Week 2 that required surgery. He returned in Week 13. Burrow led the NFL in completions (152), tied for second in TD passes (15), ranked third in passing yards (1,620), fifth in completion percentage (68.2), and fifth in passer rating (102.2) over the last six weeks of the season.

Burrow is the fourth quarterback in Bengals history to make at least three Pro Bowls. Ken Anderson has the most with four. Andy Dalton and Boomer Esiason were both three-time Pro Bowlers.

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games take place on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif., and will be televised live on ESPN. Check out Higgins and Chase's reaction below:

Make that Tee, Ja’Marr, Joe AND Joe. pic.twitter.com/sb6Gr9nArG — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 1, 2026

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 116,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok