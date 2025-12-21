Winners and Losers From Bengals' Blowout Victory Over Dolphins

MIAMI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins 45-21 on Sunday to improve to 5-10 on the season. Cincinnati ended a two-game losing streak and picked up their third road win of the 2025 campaign.

Here are our winners and losers from Sunday's game:

Chase Brown

Brown scored three touchdowns in the third quarter: two receiving and one rushing. He finished with 66 rushing yards on 12 attempts (5.5 per attempt) and 43 receiving yards.

The Bengals took control of the game in the third quarter and Brown was a big reason why they did.

He's the first Bengals player to catch three touchdowns in a quarter since Joe Mixon did it during the 2022 season against the Panthers.

Joe Burrow

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to make a pass during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Burrow had one of the worst games of his career last week. He bounced back in a huge way, completing 25-of-32 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns. He posted a 146.5 quarterback rating.

The defense gave Burrow short fields and he took advantage of them. Burrow surpassed 20,000 career passing yards and 150 career passing touchdowns. He's the fifth-fastest player to reach 20,000 passing yards and just the third player to throw for 150 or more passing touchdowns in his first 75 games (he has 152 passing touchdowns).

Myles Murphy

Murphy continues to make a major impact for the Bengals. He finished with five tackles (one for loss) and a big fumble recovery that helped Cincinnati take control of the game.

Murphy's confidence as at an all-time high and he's playing the best ball of his career.

Bengals' Defense

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis (35) celebrates an interception during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Bengals forced three turnovers and a turnover on downs in the second half. They gave up a few explosive plays, but took advantage of their matchup against a rookie quarterback in Quinn Ewers.

They're far from perfect, but it was a good day for Al Golden's unit.

Losers

None. The Bengals were dominant and cruised to victory.

For more on the Bengals win, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 62,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 115,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok