Chase Brown Makes Feelings Clear About Staying In Cincinnati On Contract Extension

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chase Brown is ready to lock in with Cincinnati on a contract extension and stay here for the long haul.

He spoke with ESPN's Ben Baby in a video Baby posted on his Instagram profile, noting that conversations about a contract extension have started and that he wants to stay with Joe Burrow and the fellas.

"I would love to do something and be a part of this team," Brown told Baby. "I don't want to go anywhere else. I think if you look at the past, too, guys like Tee (Higgins) and Ja'Marr (Chase), they had to wait, and then they kept on getting better and got really expensive. You know what I mean? So, I let my agent handle that, and I think they are working really hard and they've been in communication, and that's all I can really say right now."

Brown posted another strong 2025 campaign, just as he did in 2024. Things got off to a rough start running the ball amidst Burrow's turf toe injury and quarterback upheaval, but things really settled once Joe Flacco got comfortable taking over the QB role.

The 25-year-old Brown has posted 1,300-plus scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns in each of the past two campaigns. He set a career high in snaps (753) over the past few months and posted a 75.1 Pro Football Focus grade after a 75.7 mark last season.

Brown is clearly aware of the negotiations happening around him. He should be a stable contributor across the full life of an extension if Cincinnati does it now. The Illinois product's entering the final year of his rookie contract and is a clear cornerstone piece of the team.

Getting an extension done early has not been the Bengals strategy for the most part, but jerking Brown around as they did with the wide receivers could just end up making him far more expensive across a headache negotiation cycle. As opposed to figuring things out over these next few months and leaving him with nothing to focus on but football for the next few years.

The ball is in the Bengals' court.

"I think the organization is willing to do anything it takes to win," Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said about contract structuring earlier this month. "I’ve been here long enough to know that. If that wasn’t the case, I wouldn’t say it. The organization wants to win. Mr. Brown wants to win. Katie, Troy, Elizabeth, Caroline, Paul — they want to win. That’s what they want. They’re willing to do whatever it takes."

Check out the full comment from Brown to Baby below:

