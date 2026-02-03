Latest Coaching Hire Adds Clarity To Dan Pitcher's 2026 Role With Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals look like they'll be keeping Dan Pitcher as their offensive coordinator for the 2026 NFL season. That essentially got cemented in full on Tuesday morning once Matt Nagy took the Giants' offensive coordinator role, the final offensive play-calling position left on the board as Las Vegas remains the only team to not hire a head coach so far.

All reports indicate they will hire current Seahawks OC and play caller Klint Kubiak after he leads that offense into Super Bowl LX this weekend.

"The Giants are hiring former Chiefs OC Matt Nagy as their new offensive coordinator, per The Insiders. An experienced play-caller who has worked with the game’s best, Nagy fills a key role on John Harbaugh’s staff," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport posted on X this morning.

It's another check in the box of an offseason of Bengals continuity. Head coach Zac Taylor was adamant about keeping his staff together this offseason. He made zero notable firings and added to the staff last week by hiring Davis Koetter as the new assistant wide receivers coach.

"I think that (defensive) staff really worked hard to come together and get on the same page with scheme and how we'reg oing to coach these guys," Taylor said about his coaches at the end of last season. "So, like anything, I saw great growth from that side of the ball. And they closed (by) giving up 18 points or something a game over the last eight games. And there are a lot of statistics I can read that show marked improvement.

"And so again, I like the direction that group is headed. I like the direction our team is headed. I know how it sounds when we come off the record we just had, but again, I've got a lot of excitement, and I'm excited to get back to work and get these guys ready for next year."

The NFL coaching cycle is basically wrapped as the NFL Combine and free agency sit in the sights next.

