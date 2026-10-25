'Got To Step This S*** Up' - Ja'Marr Chase Delivers Halftime Speech to Fuel Bengals Win Over Ravens

Ja'Marr Chase hammered home his captain traits in a massive winning way on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals trailed Baltimore 13-0 at halftime, and he came into the locker room delivering an impassioned speech to get the offense going.

The team posted its fewest first-half yardage tally since 2018. Then they ripped off nearly 300 yards in the next 30 minutes for a 35-13 win.

Second Half, Hello

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Bengals scored 35 points in the second half to win 35-13 on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It ignited Amariis Mims, Joe Burrow, and more.

"Really fired us up, man. I saw it in his eyes, man," Mims said to FOX 19 and more at his locker. "We were not gonna leave here without going in. And I've always said when One talks and he gets that fire in front of him, everybody needs to shut up and listen. Because, as I said, he is not only the best receiver in the NFL, but probably one of the best players in the NFL, in my opinion.

"So when a guy like that talks, you shut up, and you listen, because it's very important. And we all did hear it, and we all shut up, and we heard it. And it worked, we came back and scored 35 straight points, and they scored zero. So that was definitely a speech that I don't mind him giving every week. If that's the case, if we're gonna do that, we need to give it every week."

Mims had a big smile on his face as Burrow got sacked just one time thanks in large part to arguably the best pass-blocking right tackle in the NFL this season.

Chase delivered with five catches for 62 yards and a score, while Tee Higgins continued his elite efficiency season with six catches for 128 yards and his own end zone trip.

"We had 15 plays, maybe two or three possessions, and it didn't go our way at all," Chase said about the speech reasoning at his locker. "We had opportunities to get the ball out of our hands. Joe was putting up with too much pressure, and I came in here screaming, saying somebody got to make a play. Somebody got to make a play, and I told the offense we can't look at our defense the whole time. We got to step this s*** up and make something work."

What a response.

“Yeah, Ja’Marr went in there and got after everybody a little bit and got everybody fired up. That certainly plays a part, but at the end of the day, we just executed," Burrow noted.

Cincinnati is up to seventh in the AFC after that win and is right on pace with the rest of the AFC North contenders. The next conference win opportunity awaits against Tennessee at home this week. A team the whole locker room wants to start faster against.

Check out the full comments below:

Ja'Marr Chase delivered a halftime speech, and the Bengals delivered an unforgettable second half in Baltimore.



"I've always said, when (No.) 1 talks, everybody needs to shut up and listen."



Amarius Mims via @GSorrentinoTV in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/SHvkh6LBER — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 25, 2026

"I came in here screaming: somebody's got to make a play for us."



Strong reaction from Ja'Marr Chase on his halftime message to the team (via @GSorrentinoTV).#Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/4acLRz3P11 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 25, 2026

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