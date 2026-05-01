Group of Bengals Draftees Make Top-100 2026 Best Picks List

The Bengals sent in seven draft selections during the 2026 cycle, and ESPN's Matt Miller included a few on his top-100 draft choices from all 250-plus picks.

Things started with Cashius Howell at 54th overall. Cincinnati took him with the 41st pick in the draft.

"Howell will combine with free agent signing Boye Mafe to help replace the departed Trey Hendrickson," Miller wrote. "Edge rusher was among the Bengals' top needs after last year's first-rounder, Shemar Stewart, failed to impress. The Bengals have thrown picks and money at the position (they also drafted Myles Murphy in Round 1 in 2023) but haven't quite figured it out. Howell gives Cincinnati a stand-up rusher on the outside of the defensive line and led the SEC with 11.5 sacks last season. Drafting him to help fill Hendrickson's void was the right call, especially at a 16-pick value."

July 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn’s Connor Lew goes to an interview during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Connor Lew nabbed a spot next as Miller's 70th-best selection. He found a Cincinnati home at No. 128 overall.

"Ted Karras projects as the Bengals' starting center, but Lew is the future," Miller wrote. "A torn ACL in the middle of last season might delay the start to his career, but I had Lew ranked as my top center before that injury. Keeping Burrow happy, healthy, and protected is the No. 1 priority in Cincinnati, and Lew could help do all three long term."

One of Cincinnati's later picks got in the mix as well. Miller slotted Brian Parker into his 84th-best pick over the weekend. Parker went to Cincinnati at No. 189 overall.

"The selections of Lew and Parker in the same draft highlighted the Bengals' worry about their interior offensive line," Miller noted. "Parker played left and right tackle at Duke, but teams loved his ability to slide inside, his versatility, and skill set to play all five offensive line positions. He started 33 games in college, so getting a quality swing tackle this late in the draft is the best thing about this pick."

Seventh-round pick Jack Endries wasn't far behind Parker at No. 89 overall on Miller's list. He went to Cincinnati with the 221st pick.

"Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample are both 30 years old, and the Bengals needed a young, long-term pass catcher at the position," Miller declared. "With an explosion of 12 and 13 personnel, getting Endries' three-down skill set late in the draft was a steal. The Bengals need to find a way to tap into the play we saw from him at Cal in 2024. If that happens, Endries will be a future starter."

Endries was the fourth and final pick to make Miller's list. Check out the full group here.

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