'He's Gonna Be a Dog in This League' - Bengals Teammates, Coaches Impressed By Cashius Howell's Early Showing

The details are vivid and hazy at the same time.

Three years ago, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy arrived at his first training camp, toting all the pressure and expectations that come with being a top pick.

Murphy said he remembers the mental challenge being every bit as demanding as the physical rigors, while there are other memories that have faded over the course of the last three seasons.

Or rather, had faded.

A lot of them are starting to re-emerge as Murphy watches this year’s top pick, Cashius Howell, follow his path as a defensive end being counted on to bring an immediate impact to the team’s pass rush.

“I told Cash that whatever is the fastest way you can get comfortable with the playbook and build your confidence, do that,” Murphy said. “Not everything is cookie cutter. Everyone’s different. I can’t say this is exactly how you should do it.

“But whatever he’s doing, something’s working,” Murphy added. “He’s doing really good.”

Playing most with the second team behind Murphy and free agent acquisition Boye Mafe, Howell has shown every bit of the burst and bend that headlined his scouting report and led the Bengals to take with the No. 41 pick – their first after dealing No. 10 to the New York Giants for Dexter Lawrence.

Howell has found his comfort zone in the offensive backfield, where he has spent a lot of time through the first week of camp, earning a chance to play with the first team during the unscripted period that wrapped up Thursday’s practice.

“I’ve had a few reps (with the starters) here and there, but today was the first real day that I’ve gotten good, solid, quality reps,” he said. “It gives me a little bit of confidence. But regardless of who lines up in front of me, I want to make sure I’m coming out and bringing the same competitive performance, the same energy.”

Howell had two plays were he beat left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. on Thursday – one on a speed rush bending the edge, and one a power move where he got up under Brown and drove him back.

Lawd Cashius Howell ran through Orlando Brown Jr.😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/OMr0JXllls — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 6, 2026

Head coach Zac Taylor foreshadowed Howell’s promotion during his news conference before practice when asked the rookie’s impressive first week.

“Cashius has been running a lot with the two’s right now. He hasn’t gone against Orlando and Amarius (Mims) as much as he’s gone some of the other guys. So I think once he starts to see some other players and the challenges you face when you face different styles of tackles, that’ll help improve his game. And we’ll get him those looks to see where he can really ramp up.

“But No. 1, he’s been really physical,” Taylor continued. “He’s really embraced the physicality of playing defensive end. That’s a great starting point for a rookie, where he’s not afraid to take on blocks and really strain and make some plays in the run game. He’s got natural pass-rush ability, which shows up on a daily basis. He can drive us crazy on offense because he’s really good at it.”

Count Mafe among those who have been impressed by Howell.

Like Murphy, Mafe remembers his first training camp -- and the struggles that come with it -- well.

“It’s very hard to do what he’s doing so early,” Mafe said. “It’s been exciting to see. I’ve been saying he’s going to be a great player. I’ve always known that. He has it in him. It’s just a matter of getting comfortable.

“Once he does, he's gonna be a dog in this league, and I can’t wait to see it.”

Howell said he’s encouraged by the feedback he’s received and his performances he’s watched on film.

“I feel like at this point I’m starting to establish myself as a good player, but obviously there is still work to be done,” Howell said. “I wouldn’t say I’m happy with where I’m at, but I’m proud of the work I’ve put in.

“I know there’s definitely room for improvement, but I feel pretty good about how things have gone so far.”

Taylor echoed that idea, saying his biggest question is how consistent Howell can be over a 30-day training camp rather than just a hot, one-week start.

But he expects the rookie to answer it the right way.

“I believe we’re going to see that from him from everything I’ve known about him and seen from him,” Taylor said. “But we’ll just continue to see what just happens over the next couple of weeks.”

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly