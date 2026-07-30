Shemar Stewart's Injury Revealed As Bengals Continue 2026 Training Camp

Shemar Stewart is looking at a hopefully quick injury recovery after going down in the first few plays of team drills during 2026 training camp.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the second-year edge rusher is out for an undisclosed time as he deals with a left knee hyperextension.

"Bengals edge Shemar Stewart, who was carted off yesterday after a scary looking knee injury, suffered just a hyperextended knee and will have treatment, per Ian Rapoport and me," Schefter noted on X. "The belief is no ligament damage for Stewart. 'He’s good,' one source said."

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Stewart will "miss several weeks" but he avoided a major issue.

It happened on the second play of 11-on-11 drills Wednesday and is another hurdle for the embattled young player to overcome. His rookie season was basically a wash after going through a contract dispute all summer, missing much of the offseason program.

Then he tore up the Browns in Week 1 last season before suffering the first real injury of his career; he returned later in the year but went on injured reserve with a separate injury to his knee. It limited him to eight games played last season (five starts) and just 11 total tackles.

It's a brutal run for the young talent, who was glowing with optimism in May. Still, this is much better news than the worst-case scenario.

"It's been a great start to year two," Stewart said during OTAs. "I feel that comes from mental clarity. Once you know what you're doing, you can play and move a little faster."

Things were starting to slow down for him, and now the climb back begins.

"When you're in your head about things, when you're questioning yourself, that's when you can move around timidly," Stewart said later about his growth. "I feel like that's what I've been trying to eliminate from my game as I walk out here after Year 1. Just trying to be more mentally focused and locked on what I have to do."

Cincinnati will fill in his reps with Boye Mafe as the lead edge rusher, followed by Myles Murphy on the other side and Cashious Howell as the projected first DE off the bench.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden discussed Stewart's journey on Monday.

"There was a lot of drama that weighs heavily on everybody," Golden noted about last offseason. "Everybody in the organization. He missed the majority of training camp. We threw him out there. Game 1. He played pretty good when you watched the film. Game 2, he gets injured, and now he's back off the field and losing ground. So just do all the little things that Jerry's (Montgomery) teaching him. Be technically sound, and then let God's gifts come out."

Cincinnati continues training camp this week before an off day on Sunday.

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