'I Have A Long Career Ahead Of Me Still' - Joe Burrow Drops Hint at NFL Playing Timeline Ahead of 2026 Season

Joe Burrow isn't hanging up those cleats anytime soon.

The Bengals' star spoke with CBS Sports' Evan Washburn at training camp this week, and they touched on his career timeline trajectory. Burrow hinted at playing another 15 years as he enters his seventh NFL season.

15 More Years??

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks between drills during the first day of Cincinnati Bengals training camp at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The passer's body feels great in the early days of camp as well, something that was a major priority for his work this offseason.

"I think it just gives you some perspective on the lifespan of the NFL," Burrow said about how he attacks each NFL playing chance. "Year 7 for a lot of positions is on the downturn of the career, whereas the quarterback position can play another 15, and I'm blessed to have that perspective at this point in my career, and be able to try to bring that urgency to some of the younger players and bring it day in and day out. But as well, knowing that I have a long career ahead of me still."

Now, that wasn't Burrow necessarily confirming he wants to play another 15 years, but it certainly sounds like it's on the table.

All focus is on the present at training camp with Cincinnati working as a team to create the most competitive environment possible.

Individually, Burrow is looking internally to keep himself on the field as healthy as possible over the next six months.

"Yeah, I just wanted to feel really good," Burrow said about his top offseason priority. "Feel really good going into camp. Make sure my joints were feeling great and lubricated. Make sure I was strong enough to handle the workload. And when my body's feeling good, the rest is going to take care of itself."

He's getting tested plenty, moving around and working those joints into strong areas to deliver accurate passes.

The new-look defense has been the talk of training camp so far, and Burrow has to be pleased with what he's seeing. That unit's ranked 29th in EPA/play allowed over the Bengals' three-season run of missing the playoffs. According to Pro Football Reference, Burrow is 10-5 over the past three seasons when his team scores 30 or more points. That record is last among 14 quarterbacks with at least 10 such scenario starts over that span. The remaining 13 passers are 199-23-2 in those starts.

Winning some games 24-20 or 24-17 more often is probably okay with Joe Cool. Check out the full interview below:

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