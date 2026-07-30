Joe Burrow Slots Into Career-Low Ranking on 2025 NFL Top 100

Joe Burrow is back in the NFL Top 100, voted on by his peers.

He's checking in at No. 44 overall and is the first Bengals player to make the countdown from 100-1 this year. The star has now made five consecutive NFL Top 100s, and this is the first time he's ever been ranked outside the top 40 on the list. His lowest ranking before this was 39th in 2024.

It's a big fall down the board after he missed over half the 2025 season with a turf toe injury.

Last season, Burrow went 5-3 with the Bengals after passing for 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. He missed a big chunk of the season with that injury, but still helped Cincinnati play respectable ball down the stretch.

Now, he has his sights set on an MVP-level season to help Cincinnati win a Super Bowl.

"I think that's great. Put pressure on guys. I love it," he said last month as mandatory minicamp wrapped up. "I thrive in it. We'll find out who else does. I know that we have the kind of people that want to be in that spot. I want everybody talking about the Bengals. I want everybody talking about what I'm saying in my press conferences.

"You go back and watch what I've said before. 2019 season at LSU, I feel very similarly about this team. I'm so excited to get started and get moving. I wish we would ramp this right into training camp, so we can continue to improve because I feel like there's so much greatness that we're gonna be able to achieve this year."

Though it's only one day into training camp, the intensity is where the two-time Comeback Player of the Year wants it.

"Just kind of get your feet underneath you," Burrow said about Day 1. "You're back to Day 1 install stuff, so there shouldn't be a ton of mistakes. There'll always be a couple procedural errors here and there, but we didn't have any false starts today. That's No. 1, I think, getting back into it. Usually those come with the twos who haven't heard the cadence very much or gone against live defenses."

Check out the full NFL video highlighting Burrow at No. 44 below:

No. 44 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@Bengals QB Joe Burrow! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/1OQHOY2dCT — NFL (@NFL) July 30, 2026

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.