Joe Burrow Shares Pre-2026 Training Camp Message With Bengals Fans

Joe Burrow is ready for battle.

The Bengals' top player is back in Cincinnati and eager to start training camp on Wednesday with all of his new and old teammates. The 29-year-old had a relaxing, fun-filled summer, but the battlefield is calling.

He drove that home with a barrage of offseason photos and this caption on Instagram.

"Offseason ‘26. See you on the battlefield," the post reads.

Locked & Loaded

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks back to the sideline before a goal line play in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. The Bengals led 23-7 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burrow has every reason to be excited for new game action. The Bengals invested more resources into this team than they arguably ever have before.

He's also at the top of his game, and in a career stretch where most all-time greats play their best football. Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher discussed the league's all-time completion rate leader at Monday's Mock Turtle Soup luncheon.

"The fact that he has grown as much as he has is really a testament to who he is and how much it matters to him," Pitcher noted. "Because I happen to think he came to us as ready or more ready to be an NFL quarterback than just about any rookie has or any rookie will for the foreseeable future. So he was very prepared when he got here. I just think he's worked on himself mechanically. He's worked on his approach mentally. He's worked on his leadership.

"He's obviously had to persevere through some situations that all of us would rather he didn't have to go through, but he did, and he came out the other side stronger every time. So, just proud of the work he's put in, and he's in a really good spot to be the leader of a football team."

Burrow grew from a championship-winning college quarterback to current Bengals leader, but he's getting LSU feelings in Cincinnati this summer.

He compared the Bengals to the 2019 LSU team that won the national title.

"I certainly feel that way about this team," Burrow said last month. "We have guys that have been there and done that, and also guys that have had a lot of individual success, and not necessarily the team success that are looking for it, guys like Dexter (Lawrence) and guys like Jonathan (Allen), bringing the guys like that in is so advantageous to a lot of different people, young players trying to improve makes it easier for coaches. And we have so many guys with so much talent. I'm just excited to put it all together."

Check out the full post from Burrow below:

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.