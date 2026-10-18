'I'm In The Teens' - Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Down Body Tattoo Designs, Meanings

Ja'Marr Chase is resting during his bye week along with the rest of the Bengals. Fabletics recently dropped a short video showing the star wide receiver explaining all of the big tattoos he has scattered across his upper body.

Chase noted he's in the "teens" with tattoos as he continues Year 6 in the NFL.

"I know I'm in the teens," Chase said. "I feel like big pieces don't count as multiple. Well, my first one was on my arm. Matthew 22:14. For many are called, but few are chosen. To this big, beautiful piece that reads, 'The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their own dreams,' and that was just something that I got from chasing my dreams and wanting to be something one day.

"My rib is supposed to be New Orleans. Mardi Gras mask showing the culture of the streetcar that goes around on Bourbon Street and Canal and the Superdome. Young Thug quote: I was a big Thug fan growing up—other arm are cars. See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil. I have risk makes you rich—some dice. Weak messages create bad situations. Rise above all madness. Got a red card on the back of my neck. This is my spirit animal. Looking at my grandmother. Got her portrait. Now you got your tattoos from the one."

Chase is opening up more of his personal life as he gets deeper and deeper into his NFL career.

No bigger example of that than his podcast, Chasing No 1, which has had a few weeks off as he dealt with the concussion last week and the bye week break right now. The whole receiving room needs to mend up a bit more this week and be as healthy as possible, with no breaks on the horizon until mid-January at the earliest.

"We're trying to set ourselves up for the future and whatever can set us up best for an AFC Championship and we gotta keep winning games to do that," Chase said a few weeks ago.

Check out the full tattoo breakdown below:

Tour pelas tatuagens de Ja’Marr Chase! pic.twitter.com/TIHD7Gz0St — Bengals Brasil (@CincyBengalsBR) October 15, 2026

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