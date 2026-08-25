'If I Had A Game Tomorrow I'd Play' - Ja'Marr Chase Addresses Injury Scare Following Bengals Latest Practice

Ja'Marr Chase went down at Tuesday's practice with a knee injury that didn't require a cart off, but he didn't return for the remainder of the Bengals session.

Chase updated his status following the session as Cincinnati waits on pins and needles to see how serious the injury ends up being. He spoke about the scare with ESPN 1530's Mo Egger and Tony Pike.

"I'm feeling good, I'm fine," Chase said before noting it was a slight "hyperextension."

He expanded at his locker saying, "If I had a game tomorrow, I'd play. I was trying to go back in and practice."

Sports injury expert and physical therapy doctor Jeff Mueller discussed his view on the injury during a pair of X posts.

"Left knee, I’m somewhat optimistic that this is just a hyperextension/bone bruise injury without ligament trauma," Mueller posted. "However, I can’t fully tell possible ACL stress. For now though, I’m optimistic.

"Confirming my optimism on the Ja’Marr Chase injury after seeing this video of him walking around without trainers. Might wind up missing a few practices if his knee swells up later (bone bruise?), but very good to see. We can breathe. Ja’Marr Chase is definitely going to say he’s fine. Notice he’s keeping his left knee bent; he possibly has a little capsular stretch pain and bone bruise. Don’t panic if he winds up sitting out of practice the next few days. Very glad he avoided the worst-case scenario."

All in all, it looks like Cincinnati avoided disaster with its best offensive playmaker. The team has two more days of afternoon practice before traveling to face Philadelphia in the final preseason game of 2026.

"The schedule mirrors somewhat of a game week," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "These next two days, focus more on the Bengals. As we get towards Wednesday, focus a little more on the Eagles. But these next two days, I still look at it like a training camp format. I know the day has changed for you all and us, but I'm still really focused on getting some stuff installed and ironing out some stuff that we've been working on over the last 25 days.

Check out all the updates below:

“If I had a game tomorrow, I’d play.”



Ja’Marr Chase says he is fine, after his injury during today’s practice.#Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/i2KNuNFEBG — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) August 25, 2026

Ja’Marr on 1530 after practice. I’m feeling good. I’m fine.

Says he’s not fully sure what happened. Jumped and foot stuck in ground when landed. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 25, 2026

DJ Turner: It was scary. We can all breathe now.



Ja’Marr: If i had a game tomorrow, I’d play. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 25, 2026

Ja’Marr on 1530 after practice. I’m feeling good. I’m fine.

Says he’s not fully sure what happened. Jumped and foot stuck in ground when landed. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 25, 2026

Ja’Marr Chase is definitely going to say he’s fine.

Notice he’s keeping his left knee bent, possibly has a little capsular stretch pain and bone bruise.

Don’t panic if he winds up sitting out of practice the next few days.

Very glad he avoided worst case scenario. https://t.co/XkIHcGp1PQ — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) August 25, 2026

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