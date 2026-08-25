Ja'Marr Chase Suffers Injury Scare at Bengals Practice

The last thing you want is for one of your stars to go down with an injury so near the start of the regular season. Which is why the goal of the NFL preseason is to work teams and players up to full fitness before a laboring season takes place

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase landed awkwardly while running a go route during Tuesday's practice. The star wide-out spent a second on the ground and crawled to his feet before going back down to the ground.

Ultimately, Chase got up under his own power and was looked at by trainers. From Burrow to Dexter Lawrence and Tee Higgins, multiple players checked on the star receiver.

Chase didn't return to practice, but did stand on the sideline and appear to be fine according to our own Jay Morrison.

Ja’Marr still working out the kink as team drill resumes. pic.twitter.com/RabXPMOtRv — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 25, 2026

Injury History

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase goes down with an apparent injury at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 25. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chase appeared in 16 games for the Bengals last season, racking up 125 catches for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2024, he led the NFL with 127 catches for 1,708 yards and 17 scores.

Since joining the Bengals in 2021 following a storied college career with the LSU Tigers, Chase has been relatively durable. He missed four games in 2022 due to a hip fracture, but has appeared in 78 regular season games in five seasons.

Major Praise

Oct 12, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) hands the ball off to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter against Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burrow isn't the only one that can see Chase's greatness. Joe Flacco had nothing but praise for the Bengals star receiver after playing with him last season. Obviously Flacco returned to the Bengals this offseason, but he shared major praise at the conclusion of the 2025 campain.

"It's been unique, obviously. He's very special," Flacco said. " Kind of like the guy we just played on defense (Myles Garrett), how you have the game plan for him every single play, Ja'Marr does that for an offense. He opens other guys up and makes your running game go and does all kinds of things that you don't even see, let alone all the things that you obviously do see. Very unique talent. When it's all said and done, he's obviously going to be one of the best to ever do it, so pretty cool."

Chase is one of the best players on the planet. The Bengals' offense is built around Burrow and Chase. It would be a major loss for this team if he were to miss any time, even with the Bengals' depth at wide receiver.

Check out photos and video of the play, Chase stretching and being tended to by trainers below:

Ja’Marr Chase is again not receiving any treatment after going down earlier.



Has not returned to drills but is not getting any other medical attention. pic.twitter.com/cfYo8FyBLf — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 25, 2026