CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson's season is officially over. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport posted on X that he had core muscle surgery on Tuesday morning and will miss at least six weeks recovering.

It may be the end of his time in Cincinnati as he wraps up a one-year contract with the team.

Hendrickson is on track to be a free agent in March. He requested a trade in the offseason, before ultimately working out a revamped one-year deal with the Bengals. Cincinnati gave him a $13 million raise. That prompted a return to the field, but the injury bug he's fended off to this point in Cincinnati bit him against Green Bay, where he suffered the initial injury.

The pain and rest/recovery management were just too much to play through, prompting the surgery.

The Bengals could try to sign him to an extension this offseason or use the franchise tag on him. He discussed the possibility of a tag when he chatted with the media months ago about his new deal.

"With the salaries going up and the tag also will be going up, so it's not something that I'm concerned about," Hendrickson said in August. "I have to focus on what the 2025 Bengals mean to me. And I want to be a part of something special here. I'm vocalizing that pretty early and often again, I can't write my own contracts. I think we'd all, as players, love to do that. There wasn't one that I saw long-term that I would have considered. So again, this compromise comes with a great amount of respect for me towards them. I'm incredibly honored and appreciative that I can play football at this level this week."

Rapoport noted Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia's Vincera Institute consulted with Hendrickson on the surgery decision.

Hendrickson has been a monster for Cincinnati, averaging nearly one sack per game with 61 total across 72 appearances with the Bengals.

