'It Takes A Toll, I Feel It' - Tee Higgins Calls For Big Change to Bengals' Stadium

The 2026 FIFA World Cup surfaces sparked the natural grass v. turf debate this summer, and Bengals star Tee Higgins threw his hat in that ring as well.

He did an interview with Front Office Sports recently and clamored for the NFL to replace all stadium fields that aren't natural grass already with that surface. Cincinnati plays on a synthetic turf field at Paycor Stadium.

Turf V. Grass

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks off the field after throwing an interception to Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Sione Takitaki (not pictured) in the fourth quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

That surface is easier to maintain and helps the building house more non-football major events like concerts, but Higgins wants to play on the real thing.

"I would definitely love to play on grass. Way better than turf," Higgins said. "I don't know, man. It's just like I don't understand how, during the FIFA tournament. I don't understand how they could put in all this grass but can't put it in for when we play, which is very odd to me. But it is what it is. Hopefully, they change it soon so that all stadiums have grass, because like you said, man, it's better for our bodies.

"Cause running on that turf, cutting on that turf, it takes a toll, and I feel it, cause we had to practice this training camp. We practiced on the grass all camp, and we had our fan date, which is in the stadium, and it was like completely different. It's like, after that practice, it was like, yeah, I need the cold tub. I need everything. I need treatment."

The data is pretty murky on what surface is ultimately safer; Cincinnati just installed a new FieldTurf system in 2024 on the field to replace its slit-film surface.

"Hamilton County and the Bengals are committed to providing a top-level playing surface for NFL games, and this step confirms that commitment," Paycor Stadium managing director Steve Johnson said in a statement two years ago.

According to Dr. Mark Cote, slit-film is more prone to grabbing and catching cleats, leading to potential added major ligament injury risk.

“A natural surface accommodates the cleat; its ability to allow the cleat to move and break free decreases built-up force trying to leave the leg,” Cote said in a Mass General Brigham article this year. “On a turf surface, the cleat can’t move as well, so that force has nowhere else to go, except back up the leg.”

Real or fake, Higgins clearly notices a difference in his body, and that can be enough of a mental effect to hamper athletes. Still, don't expect natural grass to go into Paycor Stadium anytime soon after the recent replacement.

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