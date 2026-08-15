The Cincinnati Bengals acquired Dexter Lawrence this spring to transform their defense.

Over several weeks in training camp, it appears the star defensive tackle is already making the Bengals' offense better, too. Lawrence has repeatedly disrupted superstar quarterback Joe Burrow and the rest of the offense during practices. Instead of growing frustrated by the pressure Lawrence applies in practice, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said he appreciates the challenge Lawrence presents.

“(Dexter Lawrence is) one of the best D-tackles in the NFL, in the nation, at the end of the day, and all we can do is appreciate it,” Chase told Kay Adams recently. “He’s working, making us better. He’s making our O-line better. He’s making the receivers faster when we’re running our routes.”

Lawrence Is Sharpening Cincinnati’s Offense

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the Bengals' offense, Lawrence's ability to create immediate pressure forces Burrow and the receivers to speed up their execution. Chase told Adams that the offense can't assume it will have enough time for every route to develop while Lawrence is consistently bearing down on the quarterback.

“He’s helping us get our timing down with Joe,” Chase said. “You never know when we gotta be ready for a hot answer or anything — just to be ready.”

The Bengals sent pick No. 10 overall to the New York Giants for Lawrence in April and signed him to an extension through the 2028 season. The three-time Pro Bowler has already shown why Cincinnati was willing to make such a significant investment.

Chase believes Lawrence's presence will also make life easier for the Bengals' secondary by forcing opposing quarterbacks into rushed, inaccurate throws, creating opportunities for Cincinnati's offense against opposing teams.

“I think that gives everybody around more confidence that we have another star player on the front line that’s going to raise hell for the back-end guys,” Chase said. “Maybe it’s tipped passes, overthrown passes, underthrown passes. All that’s going to give confidence to our DBs and our secondary.”

Lawrence, also known for his personality during his time with the Giants, has fit comfortably in Cincinnati's locker room. Chase described the 28-year-old as someone who still has a youthful personality despite being one of the league's most accomplished defensive tackles as he enters Year 8.

“He still has a sense of humor, and I think that’s the good thing about Dex,” Chase said. “He comes in and still (acts like himself). He talks to everybody.”

The Bengals paid a premium price for Lawrence because they believe he could elevate their entire defense. Based on Chase's assessment, his impact is spreading across the entire roster through just

"He’s making the receivers faster when we're running our routes…sometimes we can't run against the DBs, we gotta run against Dexter Lawrence.”@Bengals | @Real10jayy__ | @agentdexy97 | @heykayadams



FULL INTERVIEW WITH BENGALS STAR WR JA'MARR CHASE OUT SOON! pic.twitter.com/416f7cx7pm — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 11, 2026