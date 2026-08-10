The Biggest Reason Bengals QB Joe Burrow Should Be Confident for the Upcoming Season

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Detroit Lions in their first of three preseason games Thursday.

On the road to that game, the Bengals have been putting in the work during a training camp where it seems everything is all business.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer did a deep dive on what he saw from the team during this past Friday's open practice. To no surprise, the Bengals' offensive weapons are going to be the talk of the league.

Skilled Offense

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs the ball during practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"A lot of quarterbacks would be confident throwing to Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase," Breer wrote. "But it really is, from a talent standpoint, more than just that. Chase Brown’s growth will allow the team to use him in different ways and he is, as always, in top shape."

The big three of this offense outside of Burrow is Higgins, Chase, and Brown. Higgins and Chase are one of, if not the best, wide receiver duos in the NFL. For Brown, the fourth-year running back is looking to build off of his first 1,000 yard season and make this Bengals offense nearly unstoppable in 2026.

Jul 29, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Colbie Young (86) catches a pass during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Breer even mentioned that rookie wide receiver Colbie Young has turned heads during his first training camp. The former Georgia Bulldogs receiver could make this interesting as he looks to be the third option in the receiving room for the Bengals.

Add the veteran presences the Bengals have at tight end with Drew Sample and Mike Gesicki, and the Bengals really have a chance to be the top offense in the NFL this season. Of course, there are also two big question marks that are once again facing the unit this season.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during Bengals practice at the Kettering Practice Fields in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Protecting Burrow is the most important priority the Bengals' offensive line has. Without him, this team becomes a shell of what it could be. The Bengals quarterback is also coming off of a very serious injury.

Turf toe can change the way a player plays the game. What will Burrow look like after such a serious injury? These are the two concerns for the team heading into 2026 and two concerns that can change the trajectory of the franchise.

As of now, everything looks to be going according to plan.

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