Bengals Get Scary Glimpse of Life Without Ja'Marr Chase: 'Everybody Can Breathe'

Imagine a world where the outcome hangs in the balance and the Cincinnati Bengals have to get down the field and run out the clock without the services of wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

That’s essentially what we saw Tuesday afternoon follow Chase’s injury scare, which he called a “little hyperextension.”

No sooner had the team’s star receiver started walking off the pain than Higgins removed his shoulder pads and jersey and joined Chase as spectators for the rest of practice.

He unseriously called it a “vet day” after practice.

For the rest of the team, the workday ended with the two-minute drill, where Joe Burrow was slinging passes to Andrei Iosivas, rookie Cobie Young and the game-winner to Dohnte Meyers, who beat ?? and outran the rest of the defense for a huge gain down to the 3-yard line to end the practice.

As players made their way into the locker room, Chase walked to the corner of the end zone to do a pre-planned interview with Mo Egger and Tony Pike on ESPN 1530, the first sign that he was OK.

Here is that initial exchange:

Egger: Are you OK?

Chase: I'm good. I'm fine.

Egger: We were a little scared what happened?

Chase: Just a little incident at practice. Nothing too crazy. A little hyperextension, but other than that, I'm fine.

Egger: You could have kept going if need be ...

Chase: Could have, but they pulled me.

Pike: What goes through your mind in those initial moments when you don't really know?

Chase: I just took a moment to God. Just prayed, crossed my heart and just go from there. That's all I could do.

Egger: Did you feel something immediately? Was it after a second? What happened?

Chase: I honestly don't know. I want to say I jumped. I want to say I didn't jump. I wasn't trying to jump. Maybe my foot got stuck in the ground. I'm not really sure. Just a freak accident.

Here’s a closer look at how Ja’Marr Chase went down. Watch his left knee.



Again. He’s still out here. Walking around. Appears to be shut down for the day. #Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/z7fyHKNL4A — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 25, 2026

The play brought back memories of the injury A.J. Green suffered in coach Zac Taylor’s first ever practice in 2019 at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

It was a contested go ball down the right side, resulting in the receiver landing awkwardly and unable to get up right away.

Unlike Green, who left on a cart shortly after the incident, Chase stayed at practice, occasionally flexing his left leg but mostly chatting up the young receivers after each rep and chirping at the defense.

Cornerback DJ Turner II was in coverage against Chase, and his concern was obvious as he was already checking on the receiver before he could get off the field.

“That was scary,” Turner said. “He’s good, though. That’s the main thing. I don't care about the play, nothing else. I was just checking up on him. Next play, nothing like that matters at all at that point.

“The next period I ran over and made sure he was good, and he said he was good,” Turner said. “We all good. Everybody can breathe.”

After his post-practice interview, Chase walked into the locker room and saw a crowd of reporters around his locker.

“Who y’all waiting for?” he joked.

Then he stood and answered questions for about five minutes, another sign that he is good to go and not just wishing it into existence.

When the injury happened, Chase got to his feet and limped off the field. But at as soon as he got across the sideline, he went back to the ground for about 30 seconds before forcing his way back to his feet and walking to the other end of the field flanked by athletic trainers.

“I couldn’t walk for a second, then I sat down,” he said.

He said he knew he was going to be OK once he was able to start walking.

“It was just a football play, a misstep,” Chase said. “Missed my footing. A little tweak, but I'm fine. I feel good. I tried (to continue practice), but they told me 'no.'”

He repeated that he isn’t sure exactly what happened, but he said there was no contact from Turner.

“I don’t think I got tangled (with Turner). It was something on my own,” he said. “There was a lot going on in my head at the moment, but the first thing I did was turn to God, to pray first.

"Stuff like this happens all the time in football. Some things are out of my control, and that was one situation that I couldn't control. But I can control now,” he added. “If I had a game tomorrow, I’d play.”

The game-like situation in practice started with Burrow hitting Iosivas for a first down on the first play.

After a Chase Brown run, Burrow hit Colbie Young, who juked his defender and got an extra 12 yards before Turner caught him and threw him to the ground, prompting Young to get up irate. But teammates jumped in before anything could escalate.

“Just playing football,” Turner said later.

On the next play, Samaje Perine ran for 5 yards and got blasted by rookie cornerback Tacario Davis. It was the second time Perine was knocked to the ground in practice, with linebacker Barrett Carter delivering the first blow in an earlier period.

And the third time in two days follow Dexter Lawrence’s decleating hit on Perine in Monday’s practice.

Samaje Perine takes a big shot from Dexter Lawrence on this play. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/kpGWpsOLaA — Yanni Tragellis (@yannitragellis) August 24, 2026

A false start on Cam Grady followed, then Perine got the 5 yards back setting up third and 5.

That’s when Burrow hit Meyers, who nearly took it to the house but sealed the win for the offense nonetheless by getting the first down to run out the clock.

Turner raved about Meyers, the unheralded star of camp, after practice.

“He's doing real well. He's got good speed, good routes. I'm impressed with him,” Turner said. “Now he's getting in his groove. I like it. I’m just happy for the opportunity he has right now.”

But nowhere near as happy as he and the rest of the team about Chase being OK.