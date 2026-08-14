Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow avoided one potential hit but took two others, one a big-time shot on his only incompletion, in Thursday night’s preseason opener, which the Lions lead 10-6 at the half.

Burrow took a third-down sack to end the Bengals opening drive, and he was planted by Detroit edge rusher Eric O’Neill on third down of the second drive, resulting in an incompletion.

O'Neill, one of many back-of-the-roster players the Lions used in the game, had just 2.5 sacks in his college career.

O’Neill, an undrafted rookie from Rutgers blew past left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and hit Burrow just as he was attempting a pass to Drew Sample.

"You get your feet wet. That's football," Burrow said of the hits he took.

"That's not what we wanted to happen," added head coach Zac Taylor. "We'll continue to improve."

It was the only incompletion of Burrow’s night as he went 5 for 6 for 39 yards.

His biggest throw was a in-breaker to Ja’Marr Chase for 16 yards on the opening drive.

His best throw – or at least best decision – was a 2-yarder to Sample on third and 2 on the second drive.

Burrow had room to scramble for an easy first down and sizable gain, but he wasn’t willing to risk running with the ball and checked it down to Sample, who was covered but got just enough for the first down.

Asked if he wants to play more this preseason, Burrow didn't shut it down.

"If that's what we decide, I'm happy to do it."

The Bengals ran Burrow under center on seven of his 12 snaps, leaning further into what we've seen throughout the offseason and training camp.

We're just trying to fuction (with) our offense and be efficient," Taylor said. "Obviously, we want to come away with more than three points in the two drives he was in, but there's going to e some positive things and some things we'll work to correct."

Taylor pulled all of the starters after the second drive, although wide receiver Andrei Iosivas, who played multiple snaps on the first two drives, remained in the game.

Joe Flacco replaced Burrow and played two series.

After a 12-play drive that ended with a Kendall Milton lost fumble in the end zone, Flacco threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Jack Endries for the game’s first touchdown, giving the Bengals a 10-0 lead after Evan McPherson’s 56-yard field goal following Burrow’s final snap.

Rookie Landon Robinson recorded a pressure while being held to put the Lions in a first -and-16 hole, then rookie Cashius Howell recovered a fumble at the Detroit 7-yard line. And two plays later, Endries made it a rookie trifecta.

Flacco finished 5 of 8 for 51 yards.

Josh Johnson replaced Flacco and took an intentional grounding penalty right before halftime that gifted Detroit a 52-yard field goal.

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