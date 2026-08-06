NFL MVP Odds Ahead of 2026 Preseason: Josh Allen Ahead of Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow

The 2026 NFL season is going to be here before we know it, and it’s never too early to look at some of the futures markets.

After Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen won NFL MVP as 14-1 or shorter favorites, Matthew Stafford broke through despite his 35-1 preseason odds to win it last season.

We have some familiar names atop the NFL MVP odds ahead of the 2026 preseason.

2026 NFL MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Allen: +550

Lamar Jackson: +800

Joe Burrow: +850

Patrick Mahomes: +1000

Justin Herbert: +1000

Drake Maye: +1100

Dak Prescott: +1300

Caleb Williams: +1300

Matthew Stafford: +1400

Jordan Love: +1800

Jayden Daniels: +2000

Brock Purdy: +2000

Trevor Lawrence: +2200

Sam Darnold: +2800

Jalen Hurts: +2800

Jared Goff: +3500

Bo Nix: +3500

Kyler Murray: +4000

Jaxson Dart: +4500

C.J. Stroud: +4500

Baker Mayfield: +4500

Cameron Ward: +5500

Daniel Jones: +7500

These are the 23 players with odds shorter than 100-1 to win the 2026 NFL MVP. As expected, all of them are quarterbacks.

The last non-quarterback to win an NFL MVP was Adrian Peterson in 2012. He had odds of +4000 heading into the season.

Some of the non-quarterbacks with odds posted to win NFL MVP include Bijan Robinson (+10000), Jahmyr Gibbs (+12000), Puka Nacua (+15000), and Christian McCaffrey (+15000).

To be frank, it would be shocking if anyone other than a quarterback won the award. Those guys each have an interesting case, though, especially Gibbs, who could take a larger role in Detroit’s offense with the departure of David Montgomery.

Allen is the favorite to win his second NFL MVP award. He had preseason odds of +850 when he won it two years ago and is now down to +550.

Jackson is looking for his third NFL MVP after winning it in 2019 (+4000) and 2023 (+1400). The same goes for Mahomes, who won it in 2018 (+3525) and 2022 (+800).

Stafford has odds of 14-1 to become the first back-to-back NFL MVP winner since Aaron Rodgers in 2020 and 2021.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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