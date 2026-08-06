NFL MVP Odds Ahead of 2026 Preseason: Josh Allen Ahead of Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow
The 2026 NFL season is going to be here before we know it, and it’s never too early to look at some of the futures markets.
After Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen won NFL MVP as 14-1 or shorter favorites, Matthew Stafford broke through despite his 35-1 preseason odds to win it last season.
We have some familiar names atop the NFL MVP odds ahead of the 2026 preseason.
2026 NFL MVP Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Josh Allen: +550
- Lamar Jackson: +800
- Joe Burrow: +850
- Patrick Mahomes: +1000
- Justin Herbert: +1000
- Drake Maye: +1100
- Dak Prescott: +1300
- Caleb Williams: +1300
- Matthew Stafford: +1400
- Jordan Love: +1800
- Jayden Daniels: +2000
- Brock Purdy: +2000
- Trevor Lawrence: +2200
- Sam Darnold: +2800
- Jalen Hurts: +2800
- Jared Goff: +3500
- Bo Nix: +3500
- Kyler Murray: +4000
- Jaxson Dart: +4500
- C.J. Stroud: +4500
- Baker Mayfield: +4500
- Cameron Ward: +5500
- Daniel Jones: +7500
These are the 23 players with odds shorter than 100-1 to win the 2026 NFL MVP. As expected, all of them are quarterbacks.
The last non-quarterback to win an NFL MVP was Adrian Peterson in 2012. He had odds of +4000 heading into the season.
Some of the non-quarterbacks with odds posted to win NFL MVP include Bijan Robinson (+10000), Jahmyr Gibbs (+12000), Puka Nacua (+15000), and Christian McCaffrey (+15000).
To be frank, it would be shocking if anyone other than a quarterback won the award. Those guys each have an interesting case, though, especially Gibbs, who could take a larger role in Detroit’s offense with the departure of David Montgomery.
Allen is the favorite to win his second NFL MVP award. He had preseason odds of +850 when he won it two years ago and is now down to +550.
Jackson is looking for his third NFL MVP after winning it in 2019 (+4000) and 2023 (+1400). The same goes for Mahomes, who won it in 2018 (+3525) and 2022 (+800).
Stafford has odds of 14-1 to become the first back-to-back NFL MVP winner since Aaron Rodgers in 2020 and 2021.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop