Bengals Hit Jackpot? Cincinnati's Late Round Pick is Already Making Waves

The Cincinnati Bengals went to the Super Bowl a few years ago, but haven't been able to make it back because of injuries, a questionable offensive line, and one of the worst defenses in modern history. They've spent the last few seasons chasing the Super Bowl that they were so close to securing with Joe Burrow a few seasons ago.

Now, the Bengals are healthy. They spent the entire offseason turning their horrendous defense into a very respectable unit that shouldn't be uncompetitive by any means this season. If everything goes right for the Bengals' defense, it could be a better unit than anybody is giving them credit for.

In the NFL draft, the Bengals secured some incredible value to bolster the depth in their lineup and the future of the team.

Justin Melo of NFL Draft OnSI recently put together a list of the biggest steals in the 2026 NFL Draft this year. Melo highlighted the Bengals' sixth-round pick, Brian Parker II, as one of the biggest steals late in the draft this offseason.

Bengals May Have Struck Gold With Sixth Round Pick Brian Parker II

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker (OL38) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Cincinnati Bengals have needed improvements across the interior of their offensive line for years," Melo wrote. "In this draft, they came away with Connor Lew in the fourth round and Brian Parker II in the sixth round. The latter plays the center position with impressive technique and solid grip strength. Parker should make a successful transition from offensive tackle to interior blocker."

The Bengals' offensive line has struggled for the last six years, but last season, it turned a corner and began producing like an average unit. But they need depth on the interior of their offensive line because there are question marks beyond this season.

Adding Parker is a huge addition, and the Bengals secured him much later than he was projected to go. He has very good technique and the body to play on the interior of the offensive line. He should be able to play guard or center in a pinch, which makes him the perfect depth addition for right now. If he can develop as a depth piece for the Bengals, he could slide into a starting role in a year or two if players like Ted Karras and Dalton Risner ever leave in free agency.

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