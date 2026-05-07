Joe Burrow High in Latest MVP Rankings After Bengals' Big Additions

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appears to be, once again, at a career crossroads.

As the NFL's offseason progresses, the conversation has shifted from draft picks and free agency signings to the storylines of the upcoming season. For Burrow, that means heightened expectations and discussion about his future in Cincinnati if the team fails to perform at a high level.

The 29-year-old quarterback secured a top spot on Bleacher Report's Moe Moton's list of top potential first-time MVP candidates — and there's a possibility he could win a combination of prestigious awards if Burrow competes at an MVP level.

Burrow's Legacy Depends on the 2026 Season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burrow was ranked No. 1 on Moton's list of potential first-time MVP winners, ahead of fellow 2020 NFL draftee Justin Herbert and 2026 MVP runner-up Drake Maye.

"Unlike Justin Herbert, Burrow has led the NFL in passing volume stat categories, a significant factor in MVP races," Moton wrote. "So, he gets the top spot in the rankings."

The case for Burrow as one of the league's top MVP candidates is backed by the historic production he's shown he's capable of. He led the NFL with 4.918 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes in 2023, but the Bengals failed to make the playoffs for the third straight season, a key factor in the race for the award.

Burrow's path to the trophy is paved with hurdles he's faced in the past. As Moton wrote, his MVP case ultimately "comes down to two factors: staying healthy and the Bengals winning more games."

The statistics on the injury front aren't promising for one of the league's premier quarterbacks. In three of his six NFL seasons, the 29-year-old Burrow has missed at least six games. If the 2026 season goes as planned, the statistics on the injury front won't be promising for one of the league's premier quarterbacks. Some believe Burrow's future with the Bengals could be uncertain, as ESPN's Adam Schefter recently noted.

Another wrinkle in Burrow's award pursuit is that he missed nine games last season, which could also put him in the running for his third Comeback Player of the Year award. Taking home the award along with the MVP trophy would make Burrow the first player ever to win both in the same season, though a lack of crossover between the two awards suggests the league could end up giving the award to the next-best candidate if he were in that position.

For Burrow, the upcoming 2026 season is about more than accolades. It could truly be a make-or-break season for a team that has been receiving implicit messages about urgency from the front office. Will Burrow lead a rejuvenated roster to league-leading numbers, or will the injury bug and mediocrity sink in once again?

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