Cincinnati Bengals Offense Receives Low Ranking During 2026 Offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals have worked hard to improve their defense this offseason because the offense is largely set in stone. They have a trio of star players with Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase as the backbone of their offense.

The Bengals have high hopes for their season because of such a loaded offensive unit. As long as the defense can keep them in games, the offense should be able to win them.

Despite this trio of superstars, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently ranked the Bengals offense as the No. 12 best offense in the league heading into the season.

Bengals Offense Ranked No. 12 In NFL

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) rolls out to hand off in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Nothing has changed for a team that is focused on its core four skill guys (Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown) and a veteran offensive line fortified by massive financial and draft investments over the last few seasons," Gagnon wrote. "I'm not convinced that line is where it needs to be after ranking in the middle of the pack in pass-blocking efficiency at PFF in 2025.

"They'll need more from tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims, and Burrow will have to stay healthy after missing significant chunks of two of the last three seasons. There's also a question of depth beyond those four skill guys. The Bengals have put all of their eggs in just a few offensive baskets, and it has not paid off thus far."

The Bengals don't have the best offensive line in the league, but that hasn't really been a debate. Their offensive line is decent, which is all they need when they have Burrow, Chase, Brown, Higgins and more.

The line is still young and improving. They were middle of the pack last year, which means they should improve slightly this season.

Bengals Are A Top 10 Offense At Worst

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) gets to his feet after catching a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the very worst, the Bengals are a top 10 offense in the league.

Last year, they ranked 12th in scoring offense, and Burrow missed nearly half the season. Injuries happen, but assuming he can stay healthy, this offense is a force to be reckoned with.

Burrow, Chase, and Higgins have shown time and time again that they're one of the best units in the league when everybody is on the field together.

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