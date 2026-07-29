Dexter Lawrence II is a daunting presence inside the Bengals' defensive line, and he made that felt in multiple ways on Wednesday afternoon. Cincinnati is only wearing helmets right now, but the new star Bengals weapon got in Joe Burrow's face on a few pass rushes to start training camp.

He loves all the mentalities this team is bringing to the table after a feisty first day on the practice field. The 28-year-old discussed Day 1 at his locker.

"Just the competitive spirits of everybody," Lawrence said to reporters about what stood out on Wednesday. "A lot of alphas out there, and there's a lot of guys that want it. We have one common goal, and we're going to do whatever we can to reach it."

Taste Of The Fire

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's hard for a new player to onboard onto a fresh team better than Lawrence has in his opening few months with the Bengals.

Any rumors of him being a disgruntled player in New York stayed there.

"A lot of talent and just a lot of knowledge," Lawrence said about this group. "We got a lot of knowledge, and we're just communicating and telling each other what we see and how we want to attack different things."

The improved talent level on defense should only help the offense get even sharper with basically every 2025 piece returning.

Starting guard Dalton Risner discussed that first war with FOX 19's Joe Danneman. He already has a cut on his arm from the mauler.

"I think they're awesome guys, and they're great football players," Risner said about the new-look defensive line. "These guys are gonna make us so much better. It's not fun lining up across from Jonathan Allen or Dexter Lawrence, and if you're not going against Jonathan or Dexter Lawrence, you're probably going to get B.J. Hill or T.J. Slaton. The list goes on, man.

"We're deep, and that's what makes you a great football team. So, am I going to have the most fun for the next four weeks? I don't think so. You always catch me smiling, but these guys are going to make me better, and they're going to make us better as a football team. And come September, when the Buccaneers roll into town, I'm going to be so grateful when I'm watching 97, 93, 92. All these guys trotting on the field to go help us win."

Check out more from Lawrence and Risner below:

So, Dalton Risner, what's it like competing against Dexter Lawrence.



*Shows bloody arm*



"Come September, when the Buccaneers roll into town, I'm going to be so happy watching 97, 93, all these guys trotting on the field to go help us win." pic.twitter.com/vrt1ojbQGE — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 29, 2026

Two minutes with Dexter Lawrence after his first camp practice in Cincinnati.



“We’ve got a lot of alphas out there.” pic.twitter.com/fyTIPqBtBo — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 29, 2026

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