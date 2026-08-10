Linebackers Turning Heads During Bengals 2026 Training Camp

Linebacker has been at the forefront of discussion among fans and media alike when it comes to the Bengals' defensive unit in 2026. Both Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter struggled heavily as rookies last season and are under immense pressure to perform well after the team made no additions this offseason.

Both appear to have taken that pressure in stride, however, as they have performed well during training camp so far. Senior NFL Writer Albert Breer confirmed this when he detailed his takeaways from Bengals training camp.

Breer noted Knight and Carter's struggles during their rookie season, how it benefited them, and cited both as exceeding expectations at the line of scrimmage.

"Second-year off-ball linebackers Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. played a lot as rookies, took their lumps, and have benefited," Breer said of the linebacker duo. "Both look like they’ll take sizable Year 2 jumps, and the command each has at the line of scrimmage has exceeded expectations."

Carter And Knight Must Prove Their Growth This Season

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) intercepts a pass during the Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2026 at Kettering Practice Field in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As great as it is for both second-year linebackers to show growth in training camp, it only matters if they can translate it to game-time success.

The Bengals front office and coaching staff displayed confidence in their young duo when they opted to add talent around them rather than sign a veteran linebacker. Improvements on the defensive line and additions in the secondary will make their jobs in the middle of the defense easier.

This fact alone should increase efficiency for both young players, though they still have to show they can adapt to the speed of play in the NFL. Last season, Knight and Carter both ranked 83rd and 85th out of 88 eligible linebackers per Pro Football Focus with grades of 40.3 and 39.5, respectively.

Signs of improvement early on would be nice. If either struggles, then adding a veteran linebacker such as Bobby Wagner, Bobby Okereke, or Shaq Thompson could be a nice pivot plan.

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