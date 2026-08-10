Bengals Swing Tackle Option Pops up on Waivers During 2026 Training Camp

Another swing tackle option popped up on the market this morning for the Bengals. FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported the New England Patriots are releasing offensive tackle Caedan Wallace.

Wallace has been on the team for two seasons and hits waivers with a chance for Cincinnati to claim him. It's an interesting release from a Patriots team that's struggled to protect its passers in recent years, just like the Bengals.

"Sources: The Patriots are releasing OT Caedan Wallace. Wallace was their 3rd-round pick in 2024 out of Penn State. He will go on waivers as he looks for a fresh start," Schultz posted on X.

Room For Growth

Sep 15, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) celebrates with offensive tackle Caedan Wallace (70) after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Wallace only has 137 snaps of experience in the past two seasons, but a fresh start in Cincinnati could be just what the doctor ordered. He played eight snaps last season and in 2024 posted a 44.1 Pro Football Focus. He allowed five pressures on 64 pass-blocking snaps in that season (52.5 pass-blocking grade).

Scott Peters has elevated the play of the whole offensive line in the past year, so it's not crazy to think he could help Wallace reach a much higher ceiling.

Peters coached him in 2024, and a reunion could be a nice low-risk flier. He's only owed about $3 million in cash over the final two seasons of his rookie contract.

The Bengals' new-look defensive line is giving this unit all it can handle in 2026 training camp.

“It’s been hard,” Bengals head coach Taylor acknowledged to reporters last Thursday as he talked about the team's rushing output in camp so far. “Going against our defense, they make it really challenging. So you’re having to earn about everything you can do. Guys are having to be really disciplined with the technique and landmarks and aiming points and all that kind of stuff.”

The Bengals backup swing tackles right now are Cody Ford (never graded higher than 52 overall on PFF since his rookie season) and Andrew Coker (never played an NFL snap).

Claiming Wallace could up the competition level in the backend of that room.

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