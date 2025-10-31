Looking at the Bengals' Record Against QBs Selected No. 1 Overall as They Prepare for the Bears' Caleb Williams
CINCINNATI – Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals game against the Chicago Bears will mark the 31st time they have faced a quarterback who went No. 1 overall in his first or second season.
The Bears selected Caleb Williams No. 1 overall last year, and Sunday will mark his 25th career start.
He is 9-15 in his previous 24, but they are 4-1 in the last five.
This will be just the fifth time in the Zac Taylor era the Bengals have faced a No. 1 quarterback in his first or second season, and two of those games came against the same guy.
The Bengals are 2-2 in those games.
2021: Bengals 24, Jaguars 21 – Rookie Trevor Lawrence was 16 of 24 for 204 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and a passer rating of 96.5
2019: Bengals 33, Browns 23 – Baker Mayfield, in his second start of the season against Cincinnati, was 12 of 27 for 279 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions and a rating of 79.6
2019: Browns 27, Bengals 19 – Mayfield was 11 of 24 for 192 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions and a rating of 38.9
2019: Cardinals 26, Bengals 23 – Rookie Kyler Murray was 20 of 32 for 253 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and a rating of 87.1.
Overall, the Bengals are 14-16 in games against No. 1-drafted quarterbacks in their first or second season.
Though it’s 30 games, there are only 18 unique names on the list as many of them were division foes who faced the Bengals multiple times in their first and/or second year.
The rest of the list
2018: Browns 26, Bengals 18 – Mayfield
2018: Browns 35, Bengals 30 – Mayfield
2013: Bengals 42, Colts 28 – Andrew Luck
2009: Bengals 23, Lions 13 – Matthew Stafford
2004: Bengals 23, Giants 22 – Eli Manning
2003: Bengals 34, Texans 27 – David Car
2002: Falcons 30, Bengals 3 – Michael Vick
2000: Browns 24, Bengals 7 – Tim Couch
1999: Bengals 44, Browns 28 – Couch
1999: Colts 31, Bengals 10 – Peyton Manning
1999: Bengals 18, Browns 17 – Couch
1998: Colts 39, Bengals 26 – Peyton Manning
1994: Patriots 31, Bengals 28 – Drew Bledsoe
1993: Patriots 7, Bengals 2 – Bledsoe
1990: Colts 34, Bengals 20 – Jeff George
1990: Saints 21, Bengals 7 – Steve Walsh
1986: Browns 34, Bengals 3 – Bernie Kosar
1986: Bengals 30, Browns 13 – Kosar
1985: Bengals 27, Browns 10 – Kosar
1984: Broncos 20, Bengals 17 – John Elway
1975: Bengals 21, Falcons 14 – Steve Bartkowski
1972: Bengals 31, Patriots 7 – Jim Plunkett
1971: Steelers 21, Bengals 10 – Tery Bradshaw
1970: Bengals 34, Steelers 7 – Bradshaw
1970: Steelers 21, Bengals 10 – Bradshaw