Zac Taylor All Smiles Talking About Cody Ford's Offensive Involvement Against Cardinals

CINCINNATI — Cody Ford became the star of Sunday's game after his 21-yard reception in the second half helped set up a touchdown in the Bengals' 37-14 win over Arizona.

Zac Taylor had the play in his playbook for one week, liked how it looked in practice (Ford caught it every time), and let it fly with Cincinnati up big. Although there was no chance the big fella was getting another touch near the goal line.

Cincinnati moved to 6-10 on the 2025 campaign in a win aided by a former middle school tight end in Ford.

"Not knowing if we're gonna have Noah (Fant)," Taylor said about how the idea came together to work Ford into the game plan. "We had a lot of heavier 12-personnel groupings where he was going to be out there. And so just to keep the guys in the O-line room, keep that energy sky high. Not that I need to create anything to do that, but we practiced it. He caught it during the week, and then felt like it was the right moment to get it called."

Our Jay Morrison noted the 21-yard catch is tied for the third longest by an O-lineman since at least the 2000 season. He made the most of the moment with some nice moves.

It was a part of a crisp offensive day led by Joe Burrow's 309 passing yards and two scores.

"There's no contact really in practice," Taylor said about the yards after catch. "I was right there. I was there. I wanted him just to go down, get the four (yards), go down, put us in the second and six, and he just kept breaking tackles. It was pretty impressive."

Cincinnati is playing out the string of a frustrating season, but handling business like this is all they can do to keep their heads high. Joe Burrow and the team are still having "fun."

"Couldn't believe what I was watching, but it was sick," Burrow said about the post-catch moves by Ford.

Things turn to one final test this season next week at home against Cleveland, where you never know who might get into the offense next.

Big catch for the big man ‼️



📺: #ARIvsCIN on FOX pic.twitter.com/dmvTg389Qx — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 28, 2025

Cake, candles and a catch for the birthday boy 🎉 pic.twitter.com/4h7dHnvzVS — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 28, 2025

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok