Zac Taylor Dives Into What Matters For Bengals In Final Week of 2025 Season

CINCINNATI — The final week of the 2025 season is here for the Cincinnati Bengals. Zac Taylor met with the media on Monday and dove into the top goal he has for his team in the closing days of a non-playoff season.

Taylor just wants to see the roster show up to work on Wednesday with the same winning mentality that's helped them post back-to-back wins over the last 10 days.

"Whatever we can do to win the game is what we're gonna do," Taylor said about his squad's approach this week.

Taylor and the coaching staff will not be treating this game any differently in terms of development or contract incentives.

"No, our focus 100% is on keeping this as normal as possible," Taylor said when asked if any exit interviews will happen this week. "Put in a great week of work, finish strong with a win in a divisional game at home in front of our fans, and finish on a three-game winning streak. Those are the focuses. And then next week, we do next week."

Cincinnati doesn't see these games as meaningless, especially the players. Joe Burrow knows the whole roster is putting their bodies on the line each week. You can get hurt if you don't put out 100% effort in a sport like football.

Following Sunday's 37-14 win over Miami, Burrow became the third player in NFL history with at least 25 games throwing for 300-plus passing yards and multiple touchdowns in his first six career seasons, joining Patrick Mahomes (36 games) and Dan Marino (27).

"Every time we go out there, we're putting our bodies on the line, going out and trying to prove ourselves in front of the world," Burrow said on Sunday. "Playoffs are out of the question (for us now), obviously. But anytime you step foot out there, you're playing for pride, playing for your guys, trying to execute, and trying to put good stuff on tape."

Cincinnati has one last test against Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

