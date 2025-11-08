2026 NFL Draft Order: Where Cincinnati Bengals Stand Entering Bye Week
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are on their bye this week. Cincinnati has lost back-to-back games and six of seven contests without Joe Burrow.
The Bengals are 3-6 on the season. They currently have the ninth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Titans (1-8) are in line to pick No. 1 overall in the draft. Followed by the Saints (1-8), Jets (1-7), Dolphins (2-7), Giants (2-7), Browns (2-6), Raiders (2-6), and Commanders (3-6).
The Bengals are ninth and the Cardinals are 10th.
Turning It Around
The Bengals have lost back-to-back heartbreaking games to the Jets and Broncos, respectively.
"I just can’t believe it. Can’t believe it. The game was right there, and we just don’t find a way to get it done," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the Bengals' loss to the Bears. "The game was right there, and all we have to do is make one play. Just one play, and some of these losses turn into wins. So again, as coaches, we just have to spend this week finding a way to help everybody and get it done, because this is ... it's sick. It's sick to lose like that. That's what happened. So we have to own it and we have to keep finding ways to improve and keep finding ways to find a way, because the last two weeks, that hasn’t happened."
If Cincinnati is going to turn their season around, it's going to start with a win in Pittsburgh next week.
"We’ve got to find a way to get it fixed, and we are. We’re working like crazy to get it done," Taylor said. "It’s not because of a lack of work, or lack of effort. (We’re) trying to cover every single stone to get it done, and it is tough. This is just the result of what we’re dealing with."
Check out the 2026 NFL Draft order here.
