How Bengals’ Blowout Win Over Cardinals Impacted 2026 NFL Draft Order

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have won back-to-back games for the second time this season after beating the Arizona Cardinals 37-14 on Sunday. They're 6-10 on the year and 5-2 with Joe Burrow at quarterback.

Cincinnati wraps up the season against the Cleveland Browns in Week 18. They're hoping to improve to 7-10 and 4-2 in the AFC North. A third-straight win would be their longest winning streak of the season.

How have the past two wins impacted the Bengals' draft spot? They've dropped from the 9th overall pick to the 10th overall pick. They could fall as far as 13th overall with a win over the Browns in Week 18.

The Bengals haven't had a top 13 pick in the draft since 2021 when they selected Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall selection. They've had the 13th overall pick twice in franchise history (1985, 1998).

Check out the 2026 NFL Draft order after Sunday's games below:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: 2–14

2. New York Giants: 2–13

3. New York Jets: 3–13

4. Tennessee Titans: 3–13

5. Arizona Cardinals: 3–13

6. Cleveland Browns: 4–12

7. Washington Commanders: 4–12

8. New Orleans Saints: 6–10

9. Kansas City Chiefs: 6-10

10. Cincinnati Bengals: 6–10

11. Atlanta Falcons (Los Angeles Rams own the Pick) 6–9 Note: The Rams play the Falcons on Monday Night Football

12. Miami Dolphins: 6–9

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7–9

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor celebrates after a play during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Even though the 2025 season isn't over yet, we know who the Bengals will play in 2026. Check out their opponents for next season below:

Road Opponents: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Dolphins, Falcons, Panthers and Commanders.

Home Opponents: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Saints and Buccaneers.

